Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames conclude the preseason sked tonight with a clash against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. MT.
The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Yegor Sharangovich
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley