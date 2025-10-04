Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames conclude the preseason sked tonight with a clash against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. MT.

The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Yegor Sharangovich

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley