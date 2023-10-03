News Feed

Flames Dressing Veteran Lineup Tonight Against Winnipeg

Flames vs. Jets Roster

FlamesTV Podcast - Remembering Chris Snow with Blake Coleman

Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.23

'I’ll Never Forget That Smile'

Flames, Hockey Community Mourn Passing Of Chris Snow

Flames fall in overtime in preseason tilt with Oilers

Flames Reduce Camp Roster

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 29.09.23

Flames vs. Oilers Roster

Flames Trim Camp Roster

Flames teammates react to Backlund's captaincy

Say What: 'A True Leader'

Flames name Backlund captain, Flames beat Jets

Flames Extend Backlund, Name Him 21st Franchise Captain

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23

Flames @ Jets Roster

Flames Head to Winnipeg to Face Jets in Preseason Action

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 02.10.23

The Flames are back in pre-season action this evening, hosting the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 p.m. MT.

The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the stream is limited to Canadian viewers.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Cole Schwindt - Dryden Hunt

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

For fans in Calgary, tickets for tonight's game are available here.