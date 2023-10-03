Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 02.10.23

The Flames are back in pre-season action this evening, hosting the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 p.m. MT.

The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the stream is limited to Canadian viewers.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Cole Schwindt - Dryden Hunt

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

For fans in Calgary, tickets for tonight's game are available here.