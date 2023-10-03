Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 02.10.23

The Flames are back in pre-season action this evening, hosting the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 p.m. MT.
The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the stream is limited to Canadian viewers.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman - Cole Schwindt - Dryden Hunt
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dustin Wolf
For fans in Calgary, tickets for tonight's game are available here.