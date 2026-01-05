WJC Recap - 04.01.26

After falling 6-4 to Czechia on Sunday night, Canada will play Finland for bronze at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Flames prospects Zayne Parekh and Cole Reschny both scored in the loss.

Canada opened the scoring with a goal from Tij Iginla at 15:14 but the Czechs answered right back with a goal just under two minutes later to make it a 1-1 game through the first period.

The Czechs took a 2-1 lead in the second period but the Canadians would find the equalizer just under 10 minutes later thanks to Parekh's powerplay tally at 12:38. It was Parekh's fifth goal, which ties him for the all-time lead in goals by a Canadian blueliner at the World Juniors, and his 11th point, which ties him for second all-time in scoring among Canadian defencemen at the tournament.