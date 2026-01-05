WJC Recap - 04.01.26

Parekh, Reschny score in semi-final setback

WJCJan4
By Torie Peterson
CalgaryFlames.com

After falling 6-4 to Czechia on Sunday night, Canada will play Finland for bronze at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Flames prospects Zayne Parekh and Cole Reschny both scored in the loss.

Canada opened the scoring with a goal from Tij Iginla at 15:14 but the Czechs answered right back with a goal just under two minutes later to make it a 1-1 game through the first period.

The Czechs took a 2-1 lead in the second period but the Canadians would find the equalizer just under 10 minutes later thanks to Parekh's powerplay tally at 12:38. It was Parekh's fifth goal, which ties him for the all-time lead in goals by a Canadian blueliner at the World Juniors, and his 11th point, which ties him for second all-time in scoring among Canadian defencemen at the tournament.

Czechia would once again take the lead at 19:17 of the middle frame when Adam Benak beat Canadian netminder Jack Ivankovic.

In the third period, Reschny would tie the game up at 3-3 at 3:59. Taking a pass from Michael Hage, he stormed to the net with the puck and shoved it past the goaltender for his third goal at the tournament.

Czechia regained the lead at 9:49 with a goal from Vojtech Cihar but Porter Martone would make it a 4-4 game at 17:19.

At 18:46, the Czechs made it 5-4 game with Tomas Poletin beating Ivankovic to secure the win for his country. Cihar would add the insurance empty-net goal at 19:34.

The bronze medal game take place on Monday at 2:30 p.m. MT (TSN).

News Feed

Flames Fall 4-3 to Predators

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

5 Things - Flames vs. Predators

WJC Recap - 02.01.26

'Means The World'

Andersson To Represent Sweden At 2026 Winter Olympics

New Year's Eve Bash

WJC Recap - 31.12.25

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers

5 Things - Flames vs. Flyers

Flames Re-Sign Devin Cooley

Winning Streak A-Bruin

WJC Recap - 29.12.25

'Ton Of Great Friendships'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Bruins

5 Things - Flames vs. Bruins

Bounced Right Back!

WJC Recap - 27.12.25