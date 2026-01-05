5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

1. Halfway Mark

Fourty-one games down, 41 to go in the 2025-26 regular season.

And tonight against the Kraken, the Flames will look to get back on even terms in terms of points percentage, as Calgary hosts Pride Night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

A win against Seattle, and the Flames are right back to the .500 mark.

But when asked about that benchmark Sunday, Head Coach Ryan Huska affirmed that for his group, being even in terms of wins and losses is just one step in his team's journey.

"It’s most definitely not the end goal, we know that much," he said. "We have to play a certain style. If you take care of your process, or how you set the standards - if you’re playing to the standards that you believe your team is capable to get to - all that stuff takes care of itself.

"You’re not going to win every game along the way, but if you’re doing things right, you’re giving yourself a chance to win. The way our guys have been over the last little while, I have a lot of confidence, knowing that when we’re where we should be, we’re going to be successful most nights."

Tonight's game offers Huska's charges an opportunity to bounce back, and prove that Saturday's 4-3 setback to the Predators was merely a blip on the radar.

It's been nearly two months since Calgary dropped back-to-back games in regulation time.

And Huska is confident that over the last six weeks or so, his group has found their ability to shake off tough results, and come back better and stronger the next time out.

"I think there’s a better handle on the style of play that we have to play with," the bench boss said. "When we don’t see it - on a night where we lose a game - I think they get back to the way we need to play fairly quickly. In those games, I think guys have responded with the proper type of effort.

"And it hasn’t been just one or two guys on the second night, it’s been the full team. And that’s what we’re going to need tomorrow."

Calgary's 4-2 win over Seattle before Christmas was a gritty one. Down 2-1 entering the third period, the Flames responded with three goals en route to claiming both points.

They also launched 45 shots at Kraken netminder Joey Daccord that evening.

And with a five-game road trip on the horizon, Huska is optimistic that everyone will grab an oar, as Calgary looks to go 2-2 against their foes from the Deep.