5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

1. Halfway Mark

Fourty-one games down, 41 to go in the 2025-26 regular season.

And tonight against the Kraken, the Flames will look to get back on even terms in terms of points percentage, as Calgary hosts Pride Night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

A win against Seattle, and the Flames are right back to the .500 mark.

But when asked about that benchmark Sunday, Head Coach Ryan Huska affirmed that for his group, being even in terms of wins and losses is just one step in his team's journey.

"It’s most definitely not the end goal, we know that much," he said. "We have to play a certain style. If you take care of your process, or how you set the standards - if you’re playing to the standards that you believe your team is capable to get to - all that stuff takes care of itself.

"You’re not going to win every game along the way, but if you’re doing things right, you’re giving yourself a chance to win. The way our guys have been over the last little while, I have a lot of confidence, knowing that when we’re where we should be, we’re going to be successful most nights."

Tonight's game offers Huska's charges an opportunity to bounce back, and prove that Saturday's 4-3 setback to the Predators was merely a blip on the radar.

It's been nearly two months since Calgary dropped back-to-back games in regulation time.

And Huska is confident that over the last six weeks or so, his group has found their ability to shake off tough results, and come back better and stronger the next time out.

"I think there’s a better handle on the style of play that we have to play with," the bench boss said. "When we don’t see it - on a night where we lose a game - I think they get back to the way we need to play fairly quickly. In those games, I think guys have responded with the proper type of effort.

"And it hasn’t been just one or two guys on the second night, it’s been the full team. And that’s what we’re going to need tomorrow."

Calgary's 4-2 win over Seattle before Christmas was a gritty one. Down 2-1 entering the third period, the Flames responded with three goals en route to claiming both points.

They also launched 45 shots at Kraken netminder Joey Daccord that evening.

And with a five-game road trip on the horizon, Huska is optimistic that everyone will grab an oar, as Calgary looks to go 2-2 against their foes from the Deep.

"The guys have responded with the proper type of effort"

2. Know Your Enemy

The Kraken begin a back-to-back set in Calgary this evening having been idle since Friday's 4-3 shootout win at Vancouver. Cale Fleury, Chandler Stephenson and Ben Meyers helped stake Seattle to a 3-1 lead before the Canucks forced extra time. Matty Beniers helped the visitors secure the extra point by scoring the lone goal in the shootout.

"We battled,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert told reporters after the game. "When they tilted the ice a little, came back and made it 3-3, we had a push of our own, so that was nice to see and there was a lot of commitment.

"A gutsy win on a back-to-back."

And that win helped extend the Kraken's recent run of form. Seattle comes into play this evening with a 6-0-1 record over their last seven games, and their last regulation loss was in Calgary Dec. 18.

Captain Jordan Eberle leads the club with 14 goals and 27 points, while Chandler Stephenson (11) is the only other Kraken skater into double digits in goals scored. Jared McCann - limited to just 15 games this season - has seven markers and has scored in two of his last three appearances.

After tonight's game, Seattle (who occupy a wild card spot with an 18-14-7 record) will return home to host Boston Tuesday evening.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
14.6%
32nd
Kraken
21.1%
12th
Penalty Kill
Flames
81.1%
14th
Kraken
70.3%
32nd
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.49%
11th
Kraken
46.02%
29th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
49.80%
18th
Kraken
41.27%
32nd


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

This evening's contest marks the second of three meetings this season between Calgary and Seattle, with the Flames holding the upper hand in the season set after a 4-2 win at the 'Dome Dec. 18. Mikael Backlund finished the game with two goals, while Nazem Kadri and Matt Coronato also tallied, as Calgary rallied from a third-period deficit with three unanswered goals.

After tonight's game, the two teams won't face each other again until Apr. 11 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Did You Know?

Rasmus Andersson really likes playing against the Seattle Kraken.

In fact, of all of the Flames' 31 NHL opponents, Andersson has more career points against only one team (Vancouver) than the 15 he's amassed in 16 career games against Seattle.

Among his three goals, an overtime winner at Climate Pledge Arena, and his 24:02 average ice-time against the Kraken is his highest total against any NHL club.

4. We Love Kuzy!

As we embark on the second half of the season, it's hard not to point to defenceman Yan Kuznetsov as one of - if not the pleasant surprise - of the first half.

After starting the campaign in the AHL, the young defenceman has not looked back since being recalled in November, stepping into a top-four role on the Calgary blueline almost immediately, all while looking well beyond his 23 years of age.

Kuznetsov - originally a second-round pick by the Flames in 2020 - admitted Sunday he takes learning lessons from every NHL outing (he's up to 27 this season, and 28 on his career), noting the pace of play has been the biggest adjustment since being stationed alongside MacKenzie Weegar on Calgary's back end.

"It would be just the speed and the skill of the guys on the opposite side. Like any mistake you make, they can make you pay, either (on the) powerplay or 5-on-5," he explained. "So you've got to be really cautious, protect the middle all the time when you're not sure because you can get caught outside."

Flames bench boss Ryan Huska said at the time of Kuznetsov's recall that his ability to clear the front of the net - part of his defence-first mindset - was a big plus.

But Kuznetsov has started to find his stride offensively, too. His goal against Nashville Saturday was his third of the season, and he's third among Calgary blueliners with eight points despite being deployed exclusively at even strength and on the penalty-kill.

"I like to score goals, too," he quipped, when asked Sunday about his nose for the net.

But above all, Kuznetsov has brought a steadying influence to the Flames' blue line. And his emergence - and the synergy among the team's three defensive pairs - have been a big part of Calgary's recent on-ice success.

Ahead of Monday's homestand finale, Kuznetsov and Co. would love nothing more than to get back on track.

"I think just once we got a taste of the wins, nobody wants to let it go," he said. "Everybody's pretty excited to come to the rink.

"(We're) ready to take on that next challenge."

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Yan Kuznetsov

Kuznetsov had plenty of family in the stands at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday to witness his third career NHL goal, and he'll look to continue building tonight against the Kraken.

All while logging big minutes on the back end.

The Russian rearguard has played 20 or more minutes in every game since Nov. 19 - a 6-2 win in Buffalo - and Kuznetsov comes into this evening's contest with points in back-to-back contests.

He's also a +6 over his last eight outings.

Kraken - Jordan Eberle

The Seattle captain comes into tonight's contest on a six-game point streak, with seven points (4G, 3A) over that span.

Eberle had a helper in Friday's win at Vancouver, and finished +4 Thursday in a victory over the Nashville Predators.

The Regina native is also slated to skate in his 1,100th career NHL game this evening.

