'Such An Unreal Feeling'

Flames fans will have to wait to see Stromgren’s NHL debut - Head Coach Ryan Huska intimated that night could well come on Calgary’s five-game road trip that begins Wednesday in Montreal - but the call-up comes just as Stromgren is heating up.

He’s got nine points over his last five AHL appearances, and 29 points in 33 games with the Wranglers in 2025-26, a half-season he described Monday as one that’s seen him be impactful on a more regular basis.

“I think my consistency has been better, pace of play,” he said. “Even if you don't have points in a game, you still give your all, and you can still do the hard work and stuff, and keep that kind of compete level high and keep it as smooth as possible for every game.

“Points are going to fall in, (but) if they don't … you can do as much as you can to help the team win.”

Huska took in Sunday’s AHL contest at the ‘Dome, a chance to get a first-hand look at what his newest forward has to offer.

And in speaking with reporters Monday morning, it’s clear there’s a lot to Stromgren’s game that catches the eye.

“He's got that like slippery, lanky-type frame where he looks people off. He's a pass-first guy for sure, but I think he has good deception,” the bench boss said. “When you look at the game he played yesterday too, like I felt like he was our most physical forward for the Wranglers. So he's bringing some different things to the table right now.

“I feel like his skating has gotten better since training camp. To me, he looks like he's ready.”