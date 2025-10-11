Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

The Flames host the St. Louis Blues in their 2025-26 home opener, with game time set for 2:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups this afternoon, the lineup against St. Louis is as follows:

FORWARDS

Matvei Gridin - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

The Flames are back in action on Tuesday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available **HERE.**