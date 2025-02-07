Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Avalanche

The Flames take on the Colorado Avalanche for the first meeting of the season tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West and One carrying the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Defence
Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender
Dustin Wolf