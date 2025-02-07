Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Avalanche

The Flames take on the Colorado Avalanche for the first meeting of the season tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West and One carrying the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf