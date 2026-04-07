Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Dallas

projected web apr 7
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames road swings rolls on with a clash in Dallas to take on the Stars tonight at 6 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Aydar Suniev - Ryan Strome - Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary- Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Stars

SoCal Sweetness

'Play To My Identity'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks

5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

'Really Happy Moment'

Flames Recall Aydar Suniev From Wranglers

Flames Fall To Golden Knights

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

'I'll Be Ready To Compete'

Flames Sign Axel Hurtig To Entry-Level Contract

Flames Defeated By Avalanche

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights

Flames Sign Jonathan Castagna

‘Super-Useful For Us’

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

'Looking Forward To Getting There'

Seven Up!