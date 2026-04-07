Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars

The Flames road swings rolls on with a clash in Dallas to take on the Stars tonight at 6 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee
Aydar Suniev - Ryan Strome - Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary- Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley