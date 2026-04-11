Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

The Flames close out a season long six-game road swing tonight in Seattle for the final meeting of the season against the Kraken at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin
Blake Coleman - Ryan Strome - Aydar Suniev
Connor Zary - Tyson Gross - Martin Pospisil
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
Abram Wiebe - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley