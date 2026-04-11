Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

The Flames close out a season long six-game road swing tonight in Seattle for the final meeting of the season against the Kraken at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Blake Coleman - Ryan Strome - Aydar Suniev

Connor Zary - Tyson Gross - Martin Pospisil

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Abram Wiebe - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley