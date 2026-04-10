Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

The Flames return to Denver for the second time on their six-game road swing, taking on the Avalanche tonight at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Connor Zary - John Beecher - Aydar Suniev

Victor Olofsson - Tyson Gross - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf