Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in the Mile High City

projected apr 9
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames return to Denver for the second time on their six-game road swing, taking on the Avalanche tonight at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Connor Zary - John Beecher - Aydar Suniev

Victor Olofsson - Tyson Gross - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

'Couldn't Get Better Billets'

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

'We're Ready'

'Just The Coolest Thing Ever'

Cooley Named 2026 Masterton Nominee

Flames Drop Overtime Decision To Stars

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars

5 Things - Flames @ Stars

SoCal Sweetness

'Play To My Identity'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks

5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

'Really Happy Moment'

Flames Recall Aydar Suniev From Wranglers

Flames Fall To Golden Knights

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

'I'll Be Ready To Compete'

Flames Sign Axel Hurtig To Entry-Level Contract