Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

The Flames return to Denver for the second time on their six-game road swing, taking on the Avalanche tonight at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin
Connor Zary - John Beecher - Aydar Suniev
Victor Olofsson - Tyson Gross - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf