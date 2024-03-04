Count Martin Pospisil in the group of the utterly enamoured.

“It was unreal,” the rookie marvelled of Nazem Kadri’s phenomenal, end-to-end strike in Saturday’s win over the Penguins. “Probably the nicest goal I've ever seen.”

That makes … well, most of us.

Kadri bullied his way through a pair of defenders at his own blueline, showing off the handles and splitting the ill-fated Noel Acciari in two before taking off down the far side.

Kris Letang was No. 91’s next victim, catching the smooth-skater flat-footed with a nice pull to backhand, before burning him again to the outside, cutting across the paint and burying a goal that nearly blew the roof off the old barn.

“Every goal fires you up and gives the team energy,” Pospisil said. But that one? That nice? We could all feel it. There was a little extra.

“He’s a great player and he’s playing so good for us right now. It’s so much fun to watch. I really appreciate that I have the opportunity to not only learn from him, but play (alongside) him every day right now.

“I don’t take that for granted.”