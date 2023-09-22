'Learned How to be a Pro'

He took a deep breath and began the walk out.

Slow. Steady.

And with one foot in front of the other.

When he took those final few steps from the tunnel and gazed out at the vista before him, Jakob Pelletier was thinking about everything – and everyone – that helped him to that point.

Not the game he was about to embark on, but the people that dedicated their lives to helping him climb the ladder and realize a childhood dream.

“My aunt passed away two years ago,” Pelletier said, recalling his emotions on the night of his NHL debut. “It was a big moment for me and my family. So, in the back of my mind, I was having those thoughts for her, because she always came out to Moncton to watch me play.

“I'm close to all my cousins, my aunt and uncle. I think the big thing is that I had a thought for her and (I wanted) to be appreciative of the opportunity I had.”

Pelletier logged a total of 14 shifts that night, recording one shot on Jan. 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

That began a stretch of 23 straight games in the Flames lineup, where he tallied seven points (3G, 4A) and became something of a cult hero for his infectious locker-room presence and delightfully wholesome goal celebrations – even when he, himself, wasn’t on the ice.

Months later, and with that quarter-season of big-league work staring back on the resume, Pelletier arrives at Flames camp hungry to build on that experience and officially lock down on a spot on the 2023-24 squad.