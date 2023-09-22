News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier
Oesterle Adds Versatility to Flames D Corps

'Be Impactful'
Excited Flames Open Camp Brimming with Positivity

'Everyone's Excited'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Day 1

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Yegor Sharangovich
'Find The Chemistry'

'Find The Chemistry'
Flames Sign Parker Bell

Flames Sign Parker Bell
Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.23

Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.23
Flames Statement Regarding Oliver Kylington

Flames Statement Regarding Oliver Kylington
Flames Training Camp Groups

Flames Training Camp Groups
Flames Announce Training Camp Roster

Flames Announce Training Camp Roster
Flames Launch New Team App

Flames Launch New Team App
Ending On A High Note

Ending On A High Note
Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets
Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Jets

Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Jets
'Big Honour For Me'

'Big Honour For Me'
Overtime Thriller

Overtime Thriller
'No Easy Days'

'No Easy Days'
Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23

2023-24_CF_TrainingCamp_Notebook_19x6
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames were back on the ice on Friday, skating in their second on-ice sessions at training camp.

Team Vernon practiced at 9:00 a.m. MT, using the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Sam Honzek - Connor Zary - Matt Coronato

Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Emilio Pettersen

Parker Bell

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Colton Poolman - Jarrod Gourley

Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Team Iginla hit the ice at 11:00 a.m. MT, rolling with the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Clark Bishop - Ben Jones - Adam Klapka

Lucas Ciona - Brett Sutter - Martin Pospisil

William Stromgren

DEFENCE

Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Bady Lyle

Etienne Morin - Yan Kuznetsov

Jonathan Aspirot

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Oscar Dansk

The Flames will play their first pre-season game on Sunday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available here.

Related Content

Day 2 of Training Camp

Day 2 of Training Camp
Oesterle Adds Versatility to Flames D Corps

'Be Impactful'
Official App of the Calgary Flames

Official App of the Calgary Flames