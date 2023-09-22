Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23

The Flames were back on the ice on Friday, skating in their second on-ice sessions at training camp.

Team Vernon practiced at 9:00 a.m. MT, using the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Sam Honzek - Connor Zary - Matt Coronato

Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Emilio Pettersen

Parker Bell

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Colton Poolman - Jarrod Gourley

Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Team Iginla hit the ice at 11:00 a.m. MT, rolling with the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Clark Bishop - Ben Jones - Adam Klapka

Lucas Ciona - Brett Sutter - Martin Pospisil

William Stromgren

DEFENCE

Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Bady Lyle

Etienne Morin - Yan Kuznetsov

Jonathan Aspirot

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Oscar Dansk

The Flames will play their first pre-season game on Sunday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 p.m. MT.