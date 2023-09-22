Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23

The Flames were back on the ice on Friday, skating in their second on-ice sessions at training camp.
Team Vernon practiced at 9:00 a.m. MT, using the following lines and pairings:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Sam Honzek - Connor Zary - Matt Coronato
Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Emilio Pettersen
Parker Bell
DEFENCE
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Colton Poolman - Jarrod Gourley
Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Team Iginla hit the ice at 11:00 a.m. MT, rolling with the following lines and pairings:
FORWARDS
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Clark Bishop - Ben Jones - Adam Klapka
Lucas Ciona - Brett Sutter - Martin Pospisil
William Stromgren
DEFENCE
Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Bady Lyle
Etienne Morin - Yan Kuznetsov
Jonathan Aspirot
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Oscar Dansk
The Flames will play their first pre-season game on Sunday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available here.