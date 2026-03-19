Persistence Pays Off!

Flames grind out 2-1 shootout win over Blues

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

It took 65 minutes and a shootout, but the Flames left the Blues seeing red.

Connor Zary scored in regulation time, before Joel Farabee and Matvei Gridin made good on their shootout attempts as the Flames marked their return home with a 2-1 shootout win over the Blues.

Calgary needed extra time after a trio of goals were overturned on coach's challenges, but Gridin's snipe helped the home side prevail on a night that saw goaltender Devin Cooley turn aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

See all the action from Wednesday night's shootout victory

Zary got things started early for the home side, scoring his 11th goal of the season less than three minutes into the contest after some hard work along the left-wing boards. The winger won a puck battle along the wall then zipped the disc into the left circle for linemate Ryan Strome, who quickly returned the favour allowing Zary to cut goalward, lifting a backhand over St. Louis starter Joel Hofer’s left pad.

Zary puts backhand home after lovely feed from Strome

But after Zary’s opener, the long arm of the law got in the way of the Flames’ attack. First, a beauty from Martin Pospisil was overturned on account of an offside, then later in the frame Yegor Sharangovich’s snipe from the left wing was cancelled out after a coach’s challenge deemed Zary had previously touched the puck with a high stick.

Nevertheless, Calgary took a 1-0 lead into the intermission - thanks in part to a lunging save by Cooley off Olympian Colton Parayko with about four minutes left on the clock - outshooting their guests 11-8. 

The Blues answered back 3:47 into period two when Calgarian Dylan Holloway converted on an odd-man rush. Minutes later, Farabee thought he’d restored the lead after he ripped the puck into the top corner after Mikael Backlund hit him in stride on the right wing, but upon review, the play - and a third Calgary goal - was called back for offside.

Cooley made a half-dozen saves in period two, notably stymieing Jimmy Snuggerud from the slot before leaning right to parry aside a Jordan Kyrou one-timer from the left circle late.

In the third, Cooley got some help from the goal-frame behind him. Philip Broberg cut to the net, the Flames netminder poking the puck off his blade, but it then popped free to an open Jake Neighbours. The Airdrie product cranked a shot off the pipe where the post met the crossbar behind Cooley, and the two sides skated through the remainder of regulation time with no further goal-scoring.

Calgary had a powerplay in the extra frame after Zary was high-sticked, but Hofer stopped all seven shots he faced in the five-minute session including a tricky deflection in front by Morgan Frost.

In the shootout, Farabee struck first, snapping a shot over Hofer's left pad on the Flames' second attempt. 

After Cooley closed the door on Snuggerud, Gridin had the game on his stick.

And the rookie delivered, ripping the puck top-shelf with calm, lethal precision, to give Calgary the extra point.

We have a first-time winner of the Red Blazer after Wednesday's dub!

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Connor Zary

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Victor Olofsson - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"We definitely deserved it"

"Loved the effort ... we just kept truckin' away"

"We knew it was going to be a grind of a game"

"We do have good character"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 31, STL 27

Powerplay: CGY 0-4, STL 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 49.1%, STL 50.9%

Hits: CGY 17, STL 26

Blocked Shots: CGY 9, STL 11

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 14, STL 19

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, STL 7

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Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Blues 18.03.26

Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The homestand continues Friday night with a visit from the Florida Panthers on 2000's Night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

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