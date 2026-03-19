Persistence Pays Off!

But after Zary’s opener, the long arm of the law got in the way of the Flames’ attack. First, a beauty from Martin Pospisil was overturned on account of an offside, then later in the frame Yegor Sharangovich’s snipe from the left wing was cancelled out after a coach’s challenge deemed Zary had previously touched the puck with a high stick.

Nevertheless, Calgary took a 1-0 lead into the intermission - thanks in part to a lunging save by Cooley off Olympian Colton Parayko with about four minutes left on the clock - outshooting their guests 11-8.

The Blues answered back 3:47 into period two when Calgarian Dylan Holloway converted on an odd-man rush. Minutes later, Farabee thought he’d restored the lead after he ripped the puck into the top corner after Mikael Backlund hit him in stride on the right wing, but upon review, the play - and a third Calgary goal - was called back for offside.

Cooley made a half-dozen saves in period two, notably stymieing Jimmy Snuggerud from the slot before leaning right to parry aside a Jordan Kyrou one-timer from the left circle late.

In the third, Cooley got some help from the goal-frame behind him. Philip Broberg cut to the net, the Flames netminder poking the puck off his blade, but it then popped free to an open Jake Neighbours. The Airdrie product cranked a shot off the pipe where the post met the crossbar behind Cooley, and the two sides skated through the remainder of regulation time with no further goal-scoring.

Calgary had a powerplay in the extra frame after Zary was high-sticked, but Hofer stopped all seven shots he faced in the five-minute session including a tricky deflection in front by Morgan Frost.

In the shootout, Farabee struck first, snapping a shot over Hofer's left pad on the Flames' second attempt.

After Cooley closed the door on Snuggerud, Gridin had the game on his stick.

And the rookie delivered, ripping the puck top-shelf with calm, lethal precision, to give Calgary the extra point.