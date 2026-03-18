Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome to kick off a six-game homestand starting tonight against the Blues at 7:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Connor Zary
Victor Olofsson - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley