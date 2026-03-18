Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against St. Louis

projected web mar 18
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome to kick off a six-game homestand starting tonight against the Blues at 7:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Connor Zary

Victor Olofsson - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

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