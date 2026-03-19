The University of Michigan will host the Big Ten championship game Saturday night, a winner-take-all affair against their bitter rivals from Ohio State.

It’s the type of game - the type of big moment - that Henry Mews lives for. And even though the Flames prospect won’t get to play after suffering a season-ending injury just 10 games into his collegiate career, he's staying upbeat.

A tough blow, no doubt. But Mews is planning on coming back stronger than ever, and in the meantime, he’s eager to lend his support to his Wolverines teammates as they continue their push for a first NCAA title since 1998.

“It's an honour to be part of this team this year,” said Mews. “Whether I'm playing or not, I'm still trying to have an influence positively on the team. We're on a historic year, you don't get these teams and these years too often.

“I’m just gonna enjoy it, whether I'm playing or not, you know, I'm just gonna have a positive impact.”

Mews, a third-round pick by the Flames in the 2024 Draft, made the 45-minute car trip Monday to watch his NHL club take on the Red Wings in Detroit, an evening that included a catch-up with Flames Assistant General Managers Brad Pascall and Peter Hanlon.

That meeting surely included the good news that Mews, 19, is back on the ice as of last week, gearing up toward full strength ahead of Flames Development Camp this summer, and his sophomore campaign in Ann Arbor next fall.

And for Mews, the facilities offered at the U of M provide the perfect setting for his continuing rehab work.

“I'll be ready to go for Dev Camp, which is good news,” Mews smiled. “I’m going to stay at Michigan the rest of the spring, train and rehab here, then go to Calgary for Development Camp for a couple weeks.

“I skated for the first time last week, it put a smile on my face. It was good to be back on the ice. It’s going very smoothly and everything's on track, and I'm very happy with how everything's going.”

Before the injury, Mews was settling in quite nicely in his new digs. In 10 collegiate games, the Ottawa product put up nine assists following an 82-point OHL campaign in 2024-25, split between his hometown 67’s and Sudbury Wolves.

He was one of two Flames OHL prospects to leave the League early last summer - joining Penn State’s Luke Misa in the NCAA - and at Michigan, he’s immersing himself in campus life.

Making sure despite his injury, he’s remaining part of the team.

Part of his new community.

“There's so much going on, on campus,” he said. “Football games, basketball games, you're never bored, so much to do. You're going to class, hanging out with your buddies in one of the houses.

“Everyone's just so tight.”