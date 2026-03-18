5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

1. Home At Last

When Air Flames touched down at YYC just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, it marked the start of Calgary's longest home stretch of the regular season.

A six-pack of games at the Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning tonight as the Flames wrap their three-game season set with the Blues.

Calgary opened its home schedule against St. Louis. This evening, they'll look to earn their first victory of the season against their opponents from the Show Me State.

Blake Coleman and company are looking forward to spending the better part of the next two weeks back on home soil, too.

"It was a long trip, it definitely felt long coming into (Monday's game)," Coleman said after the setback two nights ago in Detroit. "It'll be good to go home, good to be in front of our own fans, and regroup."

Head Coach Ryan Huska pointed to details as an area of focus in his post-game availability Monday, seeing the next half-dozen games as an opportunity to get back on track following a tough Eastern swing.

"We've got to get back at it," he said. "And I think the challenge for our team is to put 60 minutes together, and we've talked a lot about the consistency that we have to play with.

"There's certain things that we cannot do right now that we're doing too much of, and I think it shoots us in the foot a little bit."

And just like on the road, this next stretch of games will come quickly. Six nights on Scotiabank Saddledome ice over an 11-day span, to be exact.

But tonight, it starts with St. Louis.

And a chance for the Flames to leave their guests feeling Blue.