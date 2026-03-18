5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

Calgary opens six-game homestand versus St. Louis (7:30 p.m. MT/Sportsnet 1)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Home At Last

When Air Flames touched down at YYC just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, it marked the start of Calgary's longest home stretch of the regular season.

A six-pack of games at the Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning tonight as the Flames wrap their three-game season set with the Blues. 

Calgary opened its home schedule against St. Louis. This evening, they'll look to earn their first victory of the season against their opponents from the Show Me State.

Blake Coleman and company are looking forward to spending the better part of the next two weeks back on home soil, too.

"It was a long trip, it definitely felt long coming into (Monday's game)," Coleman said after the setback two nights ago in Detroit. "It'll be good to go home, good to be in front of our own fans, and regroup."

Head Coach Ryan Huska pointed to details as an area of focus in his post-game availability Monday, seeing the next half-dozen games as an opportunity to get back on track following a tough Eastern swing.

"We've got to get back at it," he said. "And I think the challenge for our team is to put 60 minutes together, and we've talked a lot about the consistency that we have to play with.

"There's certain things that we cannot do right now that we're doing too much of, and I think it shoots us in the foot a little bit."

And just like on the road, this next stretch of games will come quickly. Six nights on Scotiabank Saddledome ice over an 11-day span, to be exact.

But tonight, it starts with St. Louis. 

And a chance for the Flames to leave their guests feeling Blue.

2. Know Your Enemy

It's the second in a three-game, Western Canadian road trip for St. Louis, who saw its seven-game point streak snapped Sunday with a 3-2 loss in Winnipeg. The Blues outshot their hosts 31-18, but Eric Comrie made 29 saves to earn the win for the home side.

Dalibor Dvorsky and Calgarian Dylan Holloway had the Blues markers Sunday but post-game, Head Coach Jim Montgomery pointed to a lack of presence in front of the crease as one of the contest's determining factors.

"I think Winnipeg was better than us at the net-fronts, which is an area where offensively we haven't gone,” Montgomery told reporters post-game. “We don't consistently screen goalies, and it's a big reason why we haven't scored as much as we were expecting this year."

The month of March has brought significant change in St. Louis. Gone are captain Brayden Schenn and veteran defenceman Justin Faulk, both of whom the Flames saw on their recent five-game swing against the Islanders and Red Wings, respectively.

Centre Robert Thomas is the Blues' pace-setter with 44 points, and his 16 goals match Calgary's Blake Coleman's for their side's respective team lead.

St. Louis sits five points up on the Flames in the Western Conference standings, while their 24 regulation wins are the most of any Western club currently below the playoff safety line.

2025-26 Stats

 

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
15.6%
31st
Blues
16.8%
27th
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
80.6%
T-11th
Blues
75.4%
28th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
50.71%
13th
Blues
47.78%
25th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
47.96%
22nd
Blues
48.54%
20th

League rankings as of Mar. 17.

3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

The two sides have met twice previously this season, once at the 'Dome and once in St. Louis. 

The Blues spoiled Calgary's home opener Oct. 11 by a 4-2 final score - Matt Coronato scored both Flames goals that afternoon - before winning the lone meeting at Enterprise Center by a 3-2 scoreline Nov. 11.

Coronato had one of the two Flames markers in the most recent meeting, too.

Did You Know?

The Flames are slated to wear their home red sweaters tonight for the first time in six weeks this evening. 

Calgary last donned its reds Feb. 4 in a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. 

And in 26 games this season, the Flames hold a 12-11-4 record when dressed in their home red silks.

4. Future Watch

A pair of Flames prospects earned NCHC Conference honours this week.

Forward Tyson Gross - signed by his hometown club last week following the conclusion of his junior season at St. Cloud State - was named the Conference Defensive Player of the Year. 

The 23-year-old captained the Huskies this past season, finishing the campaign with 41 points (18G, 23A) in 36 games. He's expected to link up with the Flames this week after the team returned home from its five-game road trip.

Meanwhile forward Cole Reschny - the No. 18 pick in last year's NHL Draft - earned NCHC Rookie of the Year honours Tuesday. The Macklin, Sask. product has collected 34 points (5G, 29A) in 33 games in his freshman season at North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks -  ranked No. 2 this week in the USCHO national poll - await their NCAA Tournament fate, with the 16-team bracket set to be unveiled this coming Sunday.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Matvei Gridin

Gridin had one assist in Monday's loss at Detroit, a silky setup to Morgan Frost that gave the Flames a 1-0 first-period lead. 

His line with Frost and Matt Coronato contributed both Calgary tallies at Little Caesars Arena.

Gridin is one of nine players selected in the 2024 NHL Draft - and one of eight selected in the first round - to have already reached double digits in points during their young NHL careers.

Blues - Jimmy Snuggerud

The St. Louis rookie was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week Monday, after collecting three goals, six points and +5 rating over four games last week.

The 21-year-old notched his team-leading fourth game-winner of the season Thursday against Carolina, and sits fourth among rookie points leaders this season with 35 (15G, 20A).

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