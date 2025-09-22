‘Wanted To Work For The Flames’

One by one, the 2004 gang is getting back together.

And by signing on as the Flames’ new European pro scout, Marcus Nilson is back in the fold.

Nilson arrived in Calgary late last week to get reacquainted with club and city, taking in training camp while connecting with old friends and new colleagues.

He’s the fifth member of that special 2004 squad to return to the Flames in a front-office capacity, hired by GM Craig Conroy to assist and identify potential players across the Atlantic.

Now Conroy, special advisor Jarome Iginla, player development coach Martin Gelinas and newly-hired assistant coach Dave Lowry are together again, with an eye on bring Calgary more glory in the years ahead.

“Me and Conny had talked for some time about if there's a possibility of doing something,” Nilson explained shortly after arriving at the Scotiabank Saddledome last week. “They needed somebody and it was good timing for me.

“My kids were moved out, and I got lots of time on my hands to go watch hockey.”

Flames fans might remember one Nilson moment in particular from that 2004 run; his overtime winner in Game 1 of Calgary’s second-round series against Detroit. From behind the Red Wings net, Gelinas one-handed the puck to Nilson who from the bottom of the left-wing circle, snapped a one-timer past Curtis Joseph’s glove hand, silencing the Joe Louis Arena crowd in the process.

He was a key contributor throughout that run, finishing fourth among the club’s playoff scoring leaders with 11 points and logging more than 25 minutes of ice-time on four occasions that spring, including a high-water mark of 30:10 in that wild, triple-overtime Game 6 contest under the Saddle against the Canucks.