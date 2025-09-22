‘Wanted To Work For The Flames’

Nilson brings 2004 memories, pro experience to new scouting role

nilson
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

One by one, the 2004 gang is getting back together.

And by signing on as the Flames’ new European pro scout, Marcus Nilson is back in the fold.

Nilson arrived in Calgary late last week to get reacquainted with club and city, taking in training camp while connecting with old friends and new colleagues.

He’s the fifth member of that special 2004 squad to return to the Flames in a front-office capacity, hired by GM Craig Conroy to assist and identify potential players across the Atlantic.

Now Conroy, special advisor Jarome Iginla, player development coach Martin Gelinas and newly-hired assistant coach Dave Lowry are together again, with an eye on bring Calgary more glory in the years ahead.

“Me and Conny had talked for some time about if there's a possibility of doing something,” Nilson explained shortly after arriving at the Scotiabank Saddledome last week. “They needed somebody and it was good timing for me.

“My kids were moved out, and I got lots of time on my hands to go watch hockey.”

Flames fans might remember one Nilson moment in particular from that 2004 run; his overtime winner in Game 1 of Calgary’s second-round series against Detroit. From behind the Red Wings net, Gelinas one-handed the puck to Nilson who from the bottom of the left-wing circle, snapped a one-timer past Curtis Joseph’s glove hand, silencing the Joe Louis Arena crowd in the process.

He was a key contributor throughout that run, finishing fourth among the club’s playoff scoring leaders with 11 points and logging more than 25 minutes of ice-time on four occasions that spring, including a high-water mark of 30:10 in that wild, triple-overtime Game 6 contest under the Saddle against the Canucks.

nilson2

But since retiring as a player 10 years ago, Nilson has stayed out of the pro game, instead choosing to invest his time in youth hockey.

“Maybe a few years ago, I started thinking, it'd be nice to get back into hockey,” he said. “And now, I'm really excited. Especially, if I was going to get back into it over here, I wanted to work for the Flames.”

Nilson expects to spend the majority of his time scouting in his native Sweden and Finland, but added his time here in Calgary this week will involve plenty of strategy talk with other area scouts.

But in his post-career life, Nilson has also been afforded the opportunity to be a Dad. Those responsibilities included watching his son, Eric, develop into an NHL prospect.

The younger Nilson - who was born in Calgary - heard his name called at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles this past June, going 45th overall to the Anaheim Ducks.

“I think he's gone the same road as every other young player, you know,” said Nilson. “I loved playing the game and just taking it year by year and just having fun and all of a sudden, you're at the age where you have the possibility of getting drafted and and then that happens, it just goes by so fast, right?

“It was a good time for him. Me and my wife were excited for him to get drafted, now he can focus on trying to become an NHL player, he has a long road ahead of him.”

Across the road from the Scotiabank Saddledome, Nilson took note of that giant construction site, too, that will soon be the new home of the Flames.

While the ‘Dome brings back a flood of memories and emotions, Nilson’s excited to see Scotia Place come to life.

Excited for what lies ahead for the organization.

“This place, it’s in good shape,” he reflected, peering toward the hallway leading out of the Flames dressing room. “But obviously, the new building would be exciting for the city.

“It looks phenomenal.”

