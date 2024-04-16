Celebrini Tops Central Scouting's Final Rankings

Lindstrom (6-3, 210) is a powerhouse center and despite missing 36 regular-season games due to injury, remains a top-4 forward option in this draft. The 18-year-old returned to the lineup March 29 after recovering from surgery to repair an upper-body injury. He had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games prior to getting injured and had two points (one goal, one assist) and 17 shots on goal in four WHL playoff games.

"Lindstrom is an elite NHL prospect that any NHL club would covet, and the NHL projection does not change due to the fact that he has missed time due to injuries that were not deemed to impair his future career," Marr said. "Central Scouting chose to rank him in the same position because he remains one of the best prospects in this class and we haven't filed any reports to displace him.

"He will undergo a full medical assessment prior to the draft at the NHL Scouting Combine (June 3-8), where NHL clubs will have the opportunity to interview Cayden and review his medical information."

Buium (6-0, 183), the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Rookie of the Year and Offensive Defenseman of the Year, ranked first in the nation among all defensemen and fifth among freshmen with 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 42 games for the NCAA national champion. He was named to the NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team. The 18-year-old, who is the second-youngest player in men's college hockey will look to become the highest-drafted player from Denver. Defenseman Craig Redmond currently holds that distinction, going No. 6 to the Los Angeles Kings in 1984 NHL Draft.

Buium had five points (three goals, two assists) and a tournament-best plus-11 rating in seven games to help the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"He plays a proactive, quick transitional game and became an offensive impact player as a freshman," Marr said. "His upside comparable would be along the likes of Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) and Adam Fox (New York Rangers)."

Parekh (6-0, 179), who moved up from No. 10 in the midterm rankings, set Saginaw records for goals (33) and points (96) by a defenseman in 66 regular-season games. The 18-year-old right-handed shot also scored 34 power-play points (10 goals, 24 assists) and two short-handed goals. Parekh scored 21 goals as a rookie last season, the most by a 16-year-old defenseman in OHL history.

"His upside is huge," Nick Smith of Central Scouting said. "He never gets rattled, is full of poise and confidence, and has the skills and the brain ... just a smart, smart player. He can score, he's got a good touch, he's got good vision, and he competes. A real high-end prospect."

Julius Miettinen of Everett in the Western Hockey League made one of the biggest jumps in the final rankings. The center (6-2, 203), who moved to No. 18 from No. 49, had 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists) and 24 power-play points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 66 regular-season games.

"He was a bubble 'B-C' grade prospect with upside playing for Finland at the Under-18 Hlinka-Gretzky Tournament last summer," Marr said. "Since the CHL Top Prospects game (Jan. 24), there has been measurable improvement to his skating and confidence which, in turn, elevated his game and results to a next level."

Mikhail Yegorov of Omaha (USHL) is No. 1 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goalies. The 18-year-old (6-4, 179), who was No. 4 in the midterm ranking in January, was 8-25-3 with a 3.86 goals-against average, .892 save percentage and one shutout in 43 regular-season games. He faced the fourth-most shots in the USHL this season (1,262) and the Lancers averaged a league-low 2.58 goals-per game.

"He has a huge pro presence and has shown steady development throughout the season," Al Jensen of Central Scouting said. "He moves well throughout the crease and has very good structure in his game. He's very tough to beat down low and in tight situations and has a chance and the ability to become a very good pro with more development. He's a high-end goalie prospect."