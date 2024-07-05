'Want To Be Part Of It'

Parekh’s far from the only player who’s turned heads this week.

Gridin, who led the USHL in scoring last season with 83 points as a 17-year-old, has also been showing off his silky mitts in skill sessions. The Russian-born player was thrilled to put pen to paper on an entry-level pact Friday.

“It was my dream since (I was) two years old,” he said. “The job just starts right now.”

Morin said Friday he's been eager to take on more of a leadership role at this year's summer camp and for him, an entry-level contract represents continued confidence from the organization after what he admits was a difficult 2023-24 campaign.

The Moncton Wildcats defender collected 49 points in the QMJHL last winter, and he’s grateful to have had help from the Flames during the tougher moments of the season - one which was capped off by a pro debut with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers in April.

“They were there for me every single time, helping me and battling through the year,” the 19-year-old said. “I’m excited to sign that contract and be here.”

For Parekh, Gridin and Morin, Friday’s signatures represent the next step toward becoming full-time pros.

But for Conroy, having the trio locked into futures here in Calgary is another win for the club’s long-term vision, a follow-up to an NHL Draft class oozing with potential.

“Everybody wanted to do it, everybody was excited,” Conroy said. “They like where the team’s going, they’re happy and they want to be a part of it, and we thought, ‘Why wait?’

“We want to get these guys signed and done, and to get it done this quick was perfect, especially when we’re all here together.”

The trio will wrap up the on-ice portion of Development Camp Saturday with a scrimmage that will be live-streamed beginning at 10 a.m. MT.

From there, the group might just get a taste of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth to tie a bow on the week.

Even if Parekh needs to find himself a brand-new pair of Alberta boots.

"I think we should have put that in the contract!” he said with a laugh.

“Maybe get a cowboy hat, too, with a Flames logo on it."