'He's A Local Hero'

When Senior Constable Jose Cives heard over dispatch that a man had collapsed in the Calgary International Airport, he had no idea that attending the call would change his life - and save that of a hockey legend.
The 15-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service sprung into action on that February day, knowing there was no time to spare.
“As I arrived, I automatically took over from the male that was doing chest compressions, I took over chest compressions and continued from then on after,” Cives recalled Friday. “I’m told that we worked on him for 10 minutes solid, together with the use of an AED.”
The patient was none other than Lanny McDonald.
“There was many a time when I thought Lanny wasn’t going to make it through, but I wasn’t going to stop until I got some sort of result,” Cives said. “By the time I had finished, he’d come around, he was moving, talking, his eyes were open, looking around, and by that stage EMS and Calgary Fire had arrived.
“I was somewhat exhausted, but I knew I’d done my bit, and I left the rest to the experts.”
Fast-forward to Friday evening, when McDonald - smiling and laughing through his iconic moustache - turned up with teammates Colin Patterson, Tim Hunter and Rick Wamsley at a Calgary Police Association fundraiser, along with a special guest.
The Stanley Cup.
All to say thank you - and surprise - the man that helped save McDonald’s life.