In Gridin, the Flames not only add the USHL’s leading scorer with the 28th pick in the NHL Draft, but one heck of a competitor with the highest of expectations, too.

“I watched him a lot of games against the U.S. (National Development Team) Program this year and it was impressive,” gushed Flames GM Craig Conroy, whose staff selected defenceman Zayne Parekh with their first choice at 9th overall. “He was making plays through people, around people, and whether he shoots or passes, he can do it all.

“There's a reason he led the USHL in scoring and he has good size, skates well and I love his shot, too.”

Gridin is the complete package offensively – dazzling crowds with his exceptional passing ability, while showing off a pro release that made him one of the hottest ‘pure’ goal-scorers in the class.

His numbers were positively blinding, with 38 tucks and 45 helpers in only 60 regular-season games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

“It was a skill, offensive draft for us,” said the Flames Director of Amateur Scouting, Tod Button. “He's skilled, he’s really, really smart and … Probably the right word is 'cunning.'

“It looks like he's ... And then he pounces. He surveys and pounces. He's really smart like that. He's not going to wow you with energy, but all of a sudden, you look up and he's made like two quick plays and there's a scoring chance.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-lb. left-winger – who is committed to the University of Michigan next season – grew up idolizing Pavel Datsyuk.

And it’s fair to say his game certainly resembles that of the legend.

“High-IQ player with good shot, good passing, competitive, loves to score goals and make assists,” he said.

“You can see it,” Button added. “You can see the skill and the hockey IQ. It's a different style. There's a power style and there's a speed style, and his is a cerebral skill. But when he decides what he's going to do, he's quick. He's a good player and we're really excited about it.”

Gridin admits he was nervous when speaking to the media, but his handle on the English language was impressive for a player who only came to North America two seasons ago.

He’s aware of the changes currently happening in the Flames organization and is excited about how his role could develop in the coming years.

“Calgary has a great history,” Gridin said. “They're going to rebuild the team in a couple years, giving more spots to young players.”