Draft Day 2 Notebook - 29.06.24

LAS VEGAS – Family.

And fraternity.

That’s what the NHL Draft is all about.

When Henry Mews heard his name called by the Flames in the third round, 74th overall, he couldn’t believe his ears.

The very friends he was busy texting last night suddenly became ‘teammates’ at the world’s top level.

“Me and Zayne (Parekh) go way back,” he said of the Flames’ first-round selection, 9th overall, the night before. “We played spring hockey together, played against each other our whole lives. We're the same type of player; we would go at it when we were younger. He's a great player, obviously, he had an unbelievable year.

“And Batesy (Jacob Battaglia, who was taken by the Flames in the second round), we played with the Junior Canadians in minor hockey.

“We’ve been buddies since we were little, too, playing in the Brick Tournament. Our families are really tight. It's great – it's an honour.

“It's really exciting for me.”

Mews – a defenceman, who briefly dabbled at forward, before moving back to the blueline three years ago – is a talented puck-mover who tallied 61 points (15G, 46A) with his hometown Ottawa 67s last year.

His vision is his calling card, both on the breakout in navigating forechecks and dishing a beautiful breakout pass, or up ice on the attack, where he loves to hop in the play and activate offensively.

“There's a lot of potential in my game,” he said. “It was my third year playing D. So, defensively, learning how to play the pro style of game and the offensive skills are there and just learning how to be a complete defenceman to be able to play in the NHL one day.”

Mews is coached by former Flames assistant Dave Cameron, who he says has been crucial to his development.

“He knows what it takes to play in the NHL,” Mews said. “He's taught me a lot and I've got to continue to learn from him in the years moving forward before making the step to Calgary.

“They're rebuilding and getting their young guys opportunities to play and develop, and I'm really excited for the opportunity. It's going to be great for my development. I've got a lot of room to grow and it's a perfect situation for me. I'm really going to enjoy it.

“I can't wait.”