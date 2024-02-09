Delightfully Devilish

NEWARK – Take a bow, Jacob Markstrom.

In a season packed with impeccable performances, this one ranks right near the top.

The 34-year-old, who is clearly a frontrunner as the team's MVP, was ‘Rock’-solid for the Flames early and often, setting the table for a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at the Prudential Center.

The Flames got better throughout the night and really tilted the ice for much of the second half – but without the heroics of their wily, No.-1 netminder and his 37 saves, none of it would be possible.

Mikael Backlund, Connor Zary, Kevin Rooney, Andrei Kuzmenko and Andrew Mangiapane (empty net) supplied the offence as the Flames won their second straight on this four-game trip and improve to 24-22-5 on the year.

"He has," Head Coach Ryan Huska said of Markstrom 'holding the fort.' "Like we've talked a lot about him lately. And this is the best since I've been around him - or he's been with us - that I've seen him play. He's been giving us a chance to win every night. That's why you have a goaltender of that calibre."

With the Flames up 2-1 early in the third, Rooney scored his first in a Calgary sweater, before Nico Hischier responded for the homeside, making it a one-goal game once again only 1:07 later.