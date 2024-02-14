'Show My Maximum'

Kuzmenko looking forward to playing in front of Flames faithful for the first time

240214_Kuzmenko
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

He’s taken early advantage of a fresh start on this side of the Rockies.

And now Andrei Kuzmenko gets to strut his stuff in front of the Scotiabank Saddledome faithful, as the Flames open a four-game homestand Thursday night against the Sharks. Get tickets

Acquired from Vancouver two weeks ago, the 28-year-old Russian has a pair of goals, but it’s his joie de vivre that had the assembled media in stitches Wednesday following his first Flames practice on home ice.

Kuzmenko hasn’t had much time to get to know his new city, but it’s so far, so good - even in the Albertan winter department.

“I like it, every day is sun, but minus!” Kuzmenko said with a chuckle. “But for me, I don’t worry, it’s ok.

“Where I was born, my city, Yakutsk is usually -60, -50; (when) it’s very cold, it’s -75!”

His brief tenure with the Flames has already captured the fans’ attention, a captivation head coach Ryan Huska is optimistic will grow once the Calgary faithful have had a chance to see Kuzmenko play in person.

“I do believe he’s going to be a fan favourite,” Huska said following Wednesday’s practice at the 'Dome, “just when people see the energy that he brings to the table, always smiling and people like that, it’s infectious.

“He’s got a skill set about him that I think will endear him to some people around here; when the puck’s on his stick, he wants to score and he knows he can score.”

"I want to show what I can do"

Kuzmenko’s been just one element to a Flames dressing room that seemed looser on their recently-completed four-game road trip, and again at Wednesday’s practice on home ice.

The energy he’s imported from B.C. has rubbed off on his teammates, and Huska figures it’s brought a bit of levity to the squad.

“He’s a bubbly personality, he’s always got a smile on his face,” Huska said. “You don’t always know what he’s saying, but I think that’s what makes him a pretty good person for our room.

“Guys enjoy having him so far, and I think he’s fit into our group really well so far.”

On the road - in particular his first three games - Kuzmenko thrived in the offensive zone on a line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich.

His second tally as a Flame - a spin-o-rama shot from the right circle - stood up as the game-winner Thursday night in New Jersey.

That will, and drive to score goals can go a long way - Kuzmenko, remember, is coming off a 39-goal campaign with the Canucks last winter.

And he knows the best way to bring people out of their seats, is by putting the puck past opposing netminders.

“I want to show what I can do on the ice,” Kuzmenko said.

“I want to show my maximum.”

Related Content

Huska - 14.02.24

Huberdeau - 14.02.24

Pachal - 14.02.24

News Feed

Say What - 'Play With Pace'

Practice Notebook - 14.02.24

Flames Recall Cole Schwindt

Flames Foundation, APPLE Schools Team Up

Flames Assign Cole Schwindt To Wranglers

Future Watch Update - 13.02.24

Say What - 'Wasn't Our Night'

Streak Snapped

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Rangers

Markstrom Named NHL's First Star Of The Week

'All Five Guys Hunting'

Say What - 'Everyone Is Excited'

5 Things - Flames @ Rangers

Say What - 'Fun To Play Here'

Say What - 'We Keep Buzzing'

The Immaculate Ascension

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Islanders

5 Things - Flames @ Islanders