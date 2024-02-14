'Show My Maximum'

He’s taken early advantage of a fresh start on this side of the Rockies.

And now Andrei Kuzmenko gets to strut his stuff in front of the Scotiabank Saddledome faithful, as the Flames open a four-game homestand Thursday night against the Sharks. Get tickets

Acquired from Vancouver two weeks ago, the 28-year-old Russian has a pair of goals, but it’s his joie de vivre that had the assembled media in stitches Wednesday following his first Flames practice on home ice.

Kuzmenko hasn’t had much time to get to know his new city, but it’s so far, so good - even in the Albertan winter department.

“I like it, every day is sun, but minus!” Kuzmenko said with a chuckle. “But for me, I don’t worry, it’s ok.

“Where I was born, my city, Yakutsk is usually -60, -50; (when) it’s very cold, it’s -75!”

His brief tenure with the Flames has already captured the fans’ attention, a captivation head coach Ryan Huska is optimistic will grow once the Calgary faithful have had a chance to see Kuzmenko play in person.

“I do believe he’s going to be a fan favourite,” Huska said following Wednesday’s practice at the 'Dome, “just when people see the energy that he brings to the table, always smiling and people like that, it’s infectious.

“He’s got a skill set about him that I think will endear him to some people around here; when the puck’s on his stick, he wants to score and he knows he can score.”