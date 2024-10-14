Charbr-oil-ed

Kirkland scores first NHL goal as Flames pull away, beat Oilers 3-1

EDMONTON - Apparently good things DO come in threes!

As in, a three-game winning streak to open the new season, with the latest - a 4-1 drubbing of a bitter archrival adding style points to an already scrumptious Thanksgiving weekend.

With the score tied at one, the Flames came out like gangbusters in the third period, peppering the Oilers net and wearing them down with a number of extended shifts deep in enemy territory.

And before long, they earned the payoff.

The red-hot line of Martin Pospisil, Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Mantha completely took over with a minute-long torrent had them snapping it around like the Globetrotters. Finally, the puck arrived on net thanks to Pospisil point shot, and Mantha outmuscled a defender in front, before scopping it on the backhand and beating Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner to make it 2-1 at 7:06.

First, the lead.

Then, the memories.

Just 2:21 later, Justin Kirkland put home his first NHL goal on a rebound in tight to put the Flames up by two - and secure the moment he spent 28 years, more than 400 AHL games, and 10 previous big-league nights dreaming of.

Connor Zary scored into the empty net with 24 seconds to play to salt away the victory.

Dan Vladar, meanwhile, finished with 25 saves.

See all the action from a big 4-1 win in Edmonton

The Oilers – who came into the night with only a pair of goals, combined, in their first two outings – were the quicker of the two teams early in the game and as a result, drew first blood at 1:16.

Mattias Ekholm’s long-range bomb was kicked out by Vladar, but unfortunately, right on the stick of Jeff Skinner, who shovelled it upstairs to collect his first as an Oiler.

While it took almost nine minutes for the Flames to record their first shot, the tide slowly began to turn, with the visitors tilting the ice back in their favour. Sam Honzek, in particular, was flying in the early going and came oh-so close to cashing his first-career goal on a terrific backhand chance off a setup from Andrei Kuzmenko.

Pospisil had the next great chance for the Flames after Mantha’s wrister was blockered aside by Stuart Skinner, but a bouncing puck handcuffed him in tight and skittered to safety.

A Corey Perry tip looked to put the Oilers up by two late in the period, but after a lengthy challenge initiated by Ryan Huska, it was determined there was goalie interference on the play and the goal was wiped off the board.

The Oilers carried their 1-0 lead (and 10-5 advantage on the shot clock) into the middle frame.

Blake Coleman had a golden opportunity less than five minutes in when a Brayden Pachal centring pass caromed off the skate of a defender and directly onto his stick between the hashmarks, but Skinner leapt out to the top of his crease and emphatically denied Coleman’s half-slapper.

For the second time in the game, the Oilers turned a close call in their own end into a goal at the other…

Or so we thought.

Former Flame Derek Ryan slipped in behind the D and buried his first of the season, but Viktor Arvidsson – doing his best Houdini impression in the moment – was offside on the entry.

Stick tap to Flames video coach Jamie Pringle, who radioed to the bench in both instances, wiping a pair of Oilers tallies off the board.

This time, the momentum swing was positively wild.

An incredible solo effort from Andersson made it a 1-1 game at only 1:57 after the challenge – much to the dismay of the locals.

Andersson picked his way through the neutral zone before slaloming inside the blueline, backing up the Oilers defence, before curling back to the middle and rifling a shot over Skinner’s left shoulder.

And – you guessed it – the ‘staredown’ celebration made its return.

Andersson ties up game in Edmonton with lovely wrister

The Flames were far and away the better team in the second, outshooting the Oilers 10-5 and entering the third period with a 23-16 lead in scoring chances, along with an 11-6 edge in high-danger opportunities.

The Flames outshot the Oilers 29-26 on the night.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Sam Honzek - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Matt Coronato

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Tyson Barrie* - Brayden Pachal

\ Made his Flames debut*

Goaltenders

Dan Vladar (starter)
Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29, EDM 26

Powerplay: CGY 0-for-3, EDM 0-for-1

Faceoffs: CGY 44.2%, EDM 55.8%

Blocked Shots: CGY 17, EDM 17

Hits: CGY 27, EDM 13

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 30, EDM 20

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 14, EDM 8

Up Next:

The Flames return home to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday when they host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks in one of the must-see games of the season! Tickets are limited, so purchase your seats now to secure your spot to watch the Flames take on one of the best young superstars in the NHL.

