Charbr-oil-ed

EDMONTON - Apparently good things DO come in threes!
As in, a three-game winning streak to open the new season, with the latest - a 4-1 drubbing of a bitter archrival adding style points to an already scrumptious Thanksgiving weekend.
With the score tied at one, the Flames came out like gangbusters in the third period, peppering the Oilers net and wearing them down with a number of extended shifts deep in enemy territory.
And before long, they earned the payoff.
The red-hot line of Martin Pospisil, Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Mantha completely took over with a minute-long torrent had them snapping it around like the Globetrotters. Finally, the puck arrived on net thanks to Pospisil point shot, and Mantha outmuscled a defender in front, before scopping it on the backhand and beating Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner to make it 2-1 at 7:06.
First, the lead.
Then, the memories.
Just 2:21 later, Justin Kirkland put home his first NHL goal on a rebound in tight to put the Flames up by two - and secure the moment he spent 28 years, more than 400 AHL games, and 10 previous big-league nights dreaming of.
Connor Zary scored into the empty net with 24 seconds to play to salt away the victory.
Dan Vladar, meanwhile, finished with 25 saves.