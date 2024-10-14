Say What - 'It Means The World'

Justin Kirkland on scoring his first NHL goal:

“(It feels) like the weight of the world off my shoulders. It means the world, especially on a night like this in the Battle of Alberta, friends and family watching from all over. It's special. Couldn't have drawn it up any better.

“It was an important goal. We were clawing as hard as we could, trying to be relentless. It's a big credit to my linemates, too, and the D that were on the ice. It was a working shift and I thought we played pretty solid all night and it was nice to get rewarded with a goal.”

On having friends in the building tonight:

“I had a bunch of buddies in the stands tonight - family's all glued to their TVs. Everyone must've had a good look at it.”

On making the most of his call-up:

“I want to be up in the NHL and I'm living out my childhood dream right now. It's extra special. This is where I want to be, so it's great.

“You take it day-by-day. Try to do what I can every single day to gain the coaches' trust. Try to be good on faceoffs, try to be responsible. And like I said, I think our line, both games, has done a good job. We've kind of grinded them down, played hard and played the right way. We got rewarded tonight.”