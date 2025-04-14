The Flames have signed local forward Carter King to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $872,500, bringing the 23-year-old Calgary product home to begin his professional career.

King is coming off a standout senior campaign at the University of Denver, where he served as captain this season.

He posted career highs across the board, registering 21 goals and 43 points in 44 games.

The Pioneers made another deep run in the NCAA tournament under his leadership, qualifying for the Frozen Four for the third time in four seasons.

King contributed three points in two qualification games before Denver fell to eventual champions Western Michigan in the semifinals.

“It’s definitely a whirlwind,” King said of signing his first NHL contract. “When you go through it yourself, it really does come a lot quicker than you think. The year didn’t end the way we wanted, but getting this opportunity with Calgary brings back so many memories. It’s so special.”

A product of the Calgary minor hockey system, King admitted that turning pro wasn’t always part of the plan.

“To be honest, I didn’t grow up thinking I was going to play pro hockey,” he said. “It’s something that developed later. To now do it in my hometown is kind of the perfect combo.”

King played a major role in Denver’s recent national dominance, helping the program win NCAA championships in both 2022 and 2023.

Prior to his college career, he spent the 2019-20 season with the BCHL’s Surrey Eagles, finishing third on the team in goals with 18 and 33 points in 58.

King found inspiration in his teammates and role models in Denver who had successfully made the jump to pro hockey.

“I had so many good examples,” he explained. “My first captain, Cole Guttman, and then Justin Lee, who was undrafted and signed later – seeing their path really made it seem possible for me.”

As for his playing style, King describes himself as a responsible, two-way centre with a commitment to consistency.

“I try to play a 200-foot game, be reliable in the defensive zone, and support my teammates,” he said. “I’ve played a lot of special teams, especially on the penalty-kill, and I take a lot of pride in winning faceoffs.”

Now signed for next season, King is looking forward to being closer to his family and friends —and his dogs.

“My parents are so excited, and I’m going to see them tonight,” said King, who’s come full circle. “It means so much to be home.”