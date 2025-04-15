Jonathan Huberdeau Named 2025 King Clancy Nominee

The Flames are proud to announce Jonathan Huberdeau as the club’s nominee for the 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is an annual award given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Since joining the Flames, Huberdeau has made Calgary his home and has shown a dedication to his community, evident than through his signature initiative, Huby’s Hangout. Each season, Jonathan personally purchases a private suite at the Scotiabank Saddledome, providing game-night experiences, food, and beverages to underserved youth from across Calgary. For many of these children, it’s their first time attending a professional hockey game, an experience often made memorable by post-game visits from Huberdeau himself, where he connects with the kids through conversations, autographs, and photos.

“I just want to give kids a reason to smile, have fun, and provide them opportunities, even for one night,” said Jonathan Huberdeau. “It means a lot to me to use hockey as a way to bring people together and show them they belong.”

Huberdeau’s commitment to Calgary goes far beyond his financial support. He is an active and dependable presence in community events, regularly volunteering his time for team-led initiatives such as the annual Wheelchair Hockey game, the Halloween visit, and the Christmas Carnival at Alberta Children’s Hospital. He’s also known to step in for last-minute visits when a special request arises, always with compassion and excitement.

"Jonathan’s impact on this community has been incredible," said Flames captain and former King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner Mikael Backlund. "He cares deeply, he shows up, and he’s making a real difference in the lives of kids who need it most.”

This season alone, Huby’s Hangout has welcomed youth from a wide range of community organizations, including the Alberta Children's Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Centre for Newcomers, HEROS Hockey, Immigrant Services Calgary, Kids Cancer Care, KidSport, Make-A-Wish, Ronald McDonald House, Spirit North, Umoja, and Woods Homes, among others.

Jonathan Huberdeau’s unwavering dedication to creating joy, building connections, and making meaningful contributions exemplifies the very spirit of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The Calgary Flames are proud to be the only NHL team to have four players win the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, a testament to the organization longstanding commitment to leadership and community service. Previous winners include Lanny McDonald (1988), Joe Nieuwendyk (1995), Jarome Iginla (2004), and Mikael Backlund (2023).