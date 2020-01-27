"His full all-around game," remarked his good friend and former teammate Dillon Dube. "You can see it: he hits, he'll stick up for teammates, he fights when he needs to … obviously you know how skilled he is, how well he shoots the puck, but (it's) just the little details of the game is what really sets him apart."

That all-round game, plus his lofty point totals this campaign, earned Gawdin his first trip to the American Hockey League All-Star game this week.

"I'm really happy for him to get awarded like that cause that's a huge step, that's a really hard thing to do get there and moving forward it'll give him even more confidence and his game will grow even more," added Dube.

Another big step in the evolution of a player in just his second season of pro hockey.

Gawdin has already surpassed his point totals from a year ago - with 15 goals and 40 points through 40 games this season with the Stockton Heat.

It's a rise that comes as no surprise to those in the organization, including Flames assistant coach Ray Edwards, who as the director of player development when he first met Gawdin - then a 19-year old junior with the Swift Current Broncos, participating in Flames summer development camp on an invite.

"The first thing that stood out to me was just the professionalism in a young man," Edwards said. "When he was here everything he did was professional, the way he treated people, the way he worked, the questions he asked, all that stuff."

"And nothing changed once we signed him and spent some time with him and watched him every time he came out he was asking questions, he was doing the right things."

And that work ethic continued in Stockton where he's continued to earn the trust of the coaching staff.

"Just in terms of his production he's doing it on the powerplay, now his five-on-five play is getting better but he's putting the time and effort in and Cail (MacLean, Heat Head Coach) is playing him against top people it's not like he's getting third and fourth line minutes, he's playing against the best," said Edwards.

The next step is getting an opportunity at the top level, joining Dube in the NHL.

"He's confident, he's chomping at the bit to get up here and knows that he's really close to taking that step and it's exciting to see," said Dube. "We were together in it last year and a little bit of this year at the start of this year so we've obviously had the same thought, been very close in that aspect."

Something the two have thought about, along with Matthew Phillips, working out together every summer in Calgary.

"When he first started training with us, we just had a lot of connections through other people so I think we started chatting a lot," said Dube. "I moved into the unit just above them so I was down in his and Phillips room every day and got really close with him so we created a really close relationship."

And AHL All-Star nod is just another sign that Gawdin is on the right path.

"When I saw that I was really happy for him and definitely keep in touch with him and it's been exciting to see and I really hope to see him up here soon."