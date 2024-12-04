Hurtig Named To Sweden's World Junior Roster

While this will be his first appearance at the tournament, the defenceman has represented Sweden at the U18 and U19 levels. He is currently in the midst of his first WHL season, playing for the Calgary Hitmen. He has one goal and five points through 25 games and his +18 rating ranks him sixth among all WHL defenceman and second among all WHL rookie blueliners.

Calgary selected Hurtig in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft.