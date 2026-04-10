Huberdeau Named Flames' King Clancy Nominee

The Flames are proud to announce Jonathan Huberdeau as the club’s nominee for the 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is an annual award given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.
Since joining the Flames, Huberdeau has made Calgary his home and has shown a dedication to his community, evident through his signature initiative, Huby’s Hangout. Each season, Jonathan personally purchases a private suite at the Scotiabank Saddledome, providing game-night experiences, food, and beverages to underserved youth from across Calgary. For many of these children, it’s their first time attending a professional hockey game, an experience often made memorable by post-game visits from Huberdeau himself, where he connects with the kids through conversations, autographs, and photos.