Huberdeau Named Flames' King Clancy Nominee

On top of his work in-season, Jonathan hosts a golf tournament each summer, raising almost $1.5 million for the Cite de la Sante Foundation in his home province of Quebec over the last four years.

Huberdeau is a leader in the dressing room in terms of inclusivity and is the first guy to throw on a specialty shirt, hat or jersey to support our various community-driven theme nights. He works so hard to help strengthen the community of Calgary, and does so from the background, giving so much of his time and money to the people that need it the most.

"I truly believe Jonathan Huberdeau is the perfect candidate for the King Clancy Award." said Flames captain and former King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner Mikael Backlund. "He gives so much to our community, is a great leader on and off the ice and he’s a great teammate.”

This season alone, Huby’s Hangout has welcomed youth from a wide range of community organizations, including the Youth Centres of Calgary, Canadian Mental Health Association of Calgary, HEROS Hockey, Special Olympics, Kids Cancer Care, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Woods Homes, Centre for Newcomers, Immigrant Services, Kidsport, Make-A-Wish, Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Spirit North, Umoja Mosaic, Chinese Cultural Centre, Tsuut'ina Nation, Calgary Inclusive Hockey Association, among others.

The Flames are proud to be the only NHL team to have four players win the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, a testament to the organizations longstanding commitment to leadership and community service. Previous winners include Lanny McDonald (1988), Joe Nieuwendyk (1995), Jarome Iginla (2004), and Backlund (2023).