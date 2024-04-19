Honzek To Make Professional Debut With Wranglers

2023 first-round pick recently wrapped up WHL season

HonzekApr19
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospect Sam Honzek is set to make his professional debut this evening when the Calgary Wranglers face off against the Abbotsford Canucks.

Honzek, Calgary's first-round pick in 2023, was added to the Wranglers roster today. He signed an entry-level deal with the Flames last summer.

The 19-year-old recently wrapped up his WHL season as captain of the Vancouver Giants, scoring 10 goals and 31 points in 33 games. In the postseason, he scored two goals in five games.

The Wranglers wrap up their regular season in Abbotsford, with games tonight and tomorrow. Tune in at 8 p.m. MT on AHL TV.

News Feed

'A Team I Love Playing For'

Say What - 'We Can Be Better As A Team'

Say What - 'I’m Excited For Next Year'

Say What - 'I'll Never Forget That'

FlamesTV Podcast - Milestones Abound!

Thank You, C of Red!

Flames Assign Four Players To Wranglers

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

Game Day Notebook - 18.04.24

Say What - 'Put On A Good Show'

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

Dustin Wolf, Al Coates Honoured By Calgary Booster Club

Andrew Mangiapane Named King Clancy Nominee

Say What - 'Had A Lot Of Good Looks'

Flames Drop Road Finale To Canucks

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks

Game Day Notebook - 16.04.24

Say What - 'Focus On Our Play'