Honzek To Make Professional Debut With Wranglers

Flames prospect Sam Honzek is set to make his professional debut this evening when the Calgary Wranglers face off against the Abbotsford Canucks.

Honzek, Calgary's first-round pick in 2023, was added to the Wranglers roster today. He signed an entry-level deal with the Flames last summer.

The 19-year-old recently wrapped up his WHL season as captain of the Vancouver Giants, scoring 10 goals and 31 points in 33 games. In the postseason, he scored two goals in five games.

The Wranglers wrap up their regular season in Abbotsford, with games tonight and tomorrow. Tune in at 8 p.m. MT on AHL TV.