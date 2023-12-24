Honzek Named To Slovakia's World Juniors Roster

Photo via Hockey Slovakia's website
The 19-year-old, who was drafted by the Flames 16th overall in 2023, was recently named the captain of the Vancouver Giants and has posted seven points in five games in the WHL this season. He missed the opening of the 2023-24 campaign due to an injury suffered in the Flames training camp.
In 2022-23, his first season in the WHL, Honzek posted 23 goals and 56 points in 43 games.
The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship kicks off on Dec. 26 when Slovakia takes on Czechia at 4:00 a.m. MT with TSN carrying the broadcast.
Slovakia's Full Schedule
Dec. 26 vs. Czechia - 4:00 a.m. MT
Dec. 27 vs. Switzerland - 4:00 a.m. MT
Dec. 29 vs. Norway - 4:00 a.m. MT
Dec. 31 vs. USA - 4:00 a.m. MT