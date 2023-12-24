Honzek Named To Slovakia's World Juniors Roster

Honzek will wear an A for Slovakia at the tournament

CF-WorldJuniors-Honzek-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospect Sam Honzek has been named to Slovakia's roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and has been tabbed as an alternate captain for his country.

This year's tournament is being held in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Honzek played for Slovakia in last year's tournament, suiting up for two games.

SlovakiaLeadershipGroup

Photo via Hockey Slovakia's website

The 19-year-old, who was drafted by the Flames 16th overall in 2023, was recently named the captain of the Vancouver Giants and has posted seven points in five games in the WHL this season. He missed the opening of the 2023-24 campaign due to an injury suffered in the Flames training camp.

In 2022-23, his first season in the WHL, Honzek posted 23 goals and 56 points in 43 games.

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship kicks off on Dec. 26 when Slovakia takes on Czechia at 4:00 a.m. MT with TSN carrying the broadcast.

Slovakia's Full Schedule

Dec. 26 vs. Czechia - 4:00 a.m. MT

Dec. 27 vs. Switzerland - 4:00 a.m. MT

Dec. 29 vs. Norway - 4:00 a.m. MT

Dec. 31 vs. USA - 4:00 a.m. MT

News Feed

Say What - 'No One Here Is Satisfied'

Say What - 'No One Here Is Satisfied'
Flames Fall To Kings 5-3

Settle For A Split
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings - 23.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings
Greer Thriving in Role With The Flames

'Change The Course Of The Game'
Say What - 'End Off On A Good Note'

Say What - 'End Off On A Good Note'
5 Things - Flames @ Kings - 23.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Kings
Gilbert and DeSimone Living NHL Dream Together

'Probably First Time That's Ever Happened'
Say What - 'Very Complete Game'

Say What - 'Very Complete Game'
Flames blank Ducks 3-0 in victory

Duck-Duck-Goose Egg
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks - 21.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks
Flames Penalty Kill Continues To Provide Boost

'Be Difference Makers'
Say What - 'Got To Be Aware'

Say What - 'Got To Be Aware'
5 Things - Flames @ Ducks - 21.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Ducks
Communication Key To Hanifin-Tanev Partnership

'We're Always Talking'
Say What - 'We Feed Off It'

Say What - 'We Feed Off It'
Future Watch Update - 19.12.23

Future Watch Update - 19.12.23
The Farm Report - 19.12.23

The Farm Report - 19.12.23
FlamesTV Podcast - Shorthanded Heroics

FlamesTV Podcast - Shorthanded Heroics