'Have Your Own Journey'

Imagine growing up cheering for your local NHL team, re-enacting countless Stanley Cup wins in your childhood driveway.

Now, imagine getting to pull on that home team’s sweater, and skate in their arena for the very first time.

That’s exactly what Calgary’s Carter King got to experience Sunday, as he and the Flames prospects completed a two-game sweep of the Oilers with a 5-4 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

And to borrow from Canadian rockers Loverboy, it’s safe to say King is lovin’ every minute of it.

“I mean, growing up here, you get to know the Battle of Alberta pretty quickly,” King said during a quick conversation over the weekend. “So being able to play with the Flames jersey on, it was very special.”

King’s Calgary - and hockey - roots run deep. Born and raised here, he signed with the Flames in April after concluding his collegiate career at the University of Denver.

His grandfather, Frank, was the CEO of the 1988 Calgary Olympic organizing committee. His father, Steve, is part of the ownership group of the EIHL’s Cardiff Devils. Sunday’s contest under that iconic saddle surely provided a neat, full-circle moment for the family.

Better still, the fact King stood out for all the right reasons over the two-game set, centring the Flames top line, serving as distributor for an Aydar Suniev goal Friday in Edmonton, and a Matvei Gridin snipe Sunday afternoon.