'Have Your Own Journey'

Calgarian King revelling in Flames camp experience

By Chris Wahl
Imagine growing up cheering for your local NHL team, re-enacting countless Stanley Cup wins in your childhood driveway.

Now, imagine getting to pull on that home team’s sweater, and skate in their arena for the very first time.

That’s exactly what Calgary’s Carter King got to experience Sunday, as he and the Flames prospects completed a two-game sweep of the Oilers with a 5-4 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

And to borrow from Canadian rockers Loverboy, it’s safe to say King is lovin’ every minute of it.

“I mean, growing up here, you get to know the Battle of Alberta pretty quickly,” King said during a quick conversation over the weekend. “So being able to play with the Flames jersey on, it was very special.”

King’s Calgary - and hockey - roots run deep. Born and raised here, he signed with the Flames in April after concluding his collegiate career at the University of Denver.

His grandfather, Frank, was the CEO of the 1988 Calgary Olympic organizing committee. His father, Steve, is part of the ownership group of the EIHL’s Cardiff Devils. Sunday’s contest under that iconic saddle surely provided a neat, full-circle moment for the family.

Better still, the fact King stood out for all the right reasons over the two-game set, centring the Flames top line, serving as distributor for an Aydar Suniev goal Friday in Edmonton, and a Matvei Gridin snipe Sunday afternoon.

Gridin's first 'Dome goal a beauty!

It makes perfect sense, too, that King’s favourite player growing up was Daymond Langkow, who racked up more than 160 of his 402 career NHL assists in a Flames sweater in the late 2000s.

“They're fun to play with. I felt like we got a little bit more chemistry as the (weekend) went on there, but both guys can skate really well,” King said of skating alongside Suniev and fellow winger Sam Honzek, who also scored Friday at Rogers Place. “And when you're playing with those kind of guys, you want to be able to be up with them and support them when they need it, and I think we did a good job of creating some offence off the rush and really having some puck possession in the offensive zone.

“So hopefully, we can continue that.”

Suniev scores the Flames fourth unanswered goal in Edmonton

At 24, King was one of the elder statesmen on the Calgary prospect roster this past weekend, as he prepares for his first full campaign as a pro (he put up two points in as many games with the Wranglers at the tail end of the 2024-25 season).

His position, style of play, and career path draws similarities to Sam Morton, who made an impression at the Young Stars tourney in Penticton a year ago, worked his way into a top-six role at the AHL level before making his NHL debut (and scoring the game-winner) this past April in Los Angeles.

King, who majored in molecular biology at Denver, is more interested in forging his own path, with an eye on pulling on that red Flames sweater in front of a packed house.

“As much as you want to emulate something like that, you do have your own journey, I mean, that was something I was very careful with, of just not trying to compare myself to anyone else's situation,” he said. “So for me, it's just believing in the staff here, and the opportunity that I have to prove myself and earn a spot that I want to earn.

“I think that was one of the drawing factors here, and being at home doesn't hurt either.”

Close to friends, close to family.

Close to his father, Steve, who’s been King’s biggest champion in the online community, where he goes by the username 'Tacoman.'

“He’s been playing for a senior's men's basketball team, the Fighting Tacos, his whole life,” the younger King chuckled. “So that's where that came from.”

Whether on the Calgarypuck fan forums, or in real life, though, King is grateful for all the support that has come his way.

Step by step. Day by day.

As his pursuit of an NHL spot continues to come into focus.

“They've done so much for me, both my parents,” he said. “Just how invested and supportive they are of my journey, and where I've come from, I think it's so special.

“It means the world to me to have them.”

"It's a great opportunity and I just want to play my game"

