Say What - 'As Good As It Gets'

The buzz after the Flames closed out the season with a 5-1 win

250417_SayWhatpost
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

Zayne Parekh on a memorable NHL debut:

"I think that’s as good as it gets. I’m just thankful for the boys for being so kind, being so open to me. That was awesome."

On his goal and running into Coleman:

"I honestly didn’t even think about the goal. I just started looking at Colesy. I swore, I dunno. I was like ‘sorry Colesy.’ I didn’t know what to do, honestly."

On whether he felt comfortable right off the hop:

"I think it came right away. My first, I felt comfortable right away. I thought I’d have a lot of nerves going into this game. I really didn’t. I didn’t feel anything, just a lot of adrenaline was pumping through me. That helped."

Sam Morton on scoring in his first NHL game:

"It’s honestly unbelievable. I’m still in shock. I can’t believe it happened, like what a play by Huntsy and what a play by Lombo. Credit to those guys, it’s a pretty special feeling."

On the day overall:

"It didn’t feel like a normal game day, that’s for sure. Couldn’t nap, was too excited. Me and Bru were talking in warmups like ‘nothing about this has been normal, we have no helmets on, we took a lap and got off.’ It was a crazy process leading up to the game, but a really cool outcome. Just super-fun."

On having three other debutants alongside him:

"I think it’s just more fun to share it with someone. Like there’s a lot of questions I had. I don’t know how to get to the rink, what to wear to pre-game skate. Just going through that part of it with other guys - so I don’t feel like the only idiot - was nice to have."

Ryan Huska on a memorable night:

"There were a lot tonight. Naz 35 goals, Backs ties Lanny. Which is a huge thing ‘cause Lanny’s the most decorated, influential Flame. The two young guys score their first goals for us, and we found a way to win again, which we’ve done a lot over the last little while. It’s just a little bit unfortunate that we’re done now. 96 points usually gets you in, unfortunately for us this year, it didn’t."

On his post-game message:

"Just congratulated the four guys, really. A lot of exciting times today with families in town. Four young guys get the chance to play their first NHL game. It’s neat to see the smiles on their faces, and even neater to see a couple of them get to score, and have opportunities in this game. I thought they all did a really good job for us, playing their first game, and they were factors in our win today."

On how the four newcomers handled their first NHL games:

"I thought they all handled it really well. The one thing that stood out for me is the way they moved the puck, all four of them. I thought they did a really good job of moving it quickly and clean. The game didn’t look too big or too much for them, which is nice to see. I thought all four of them had impact on tonight’s game."

News Feed

What A Finale!

'We'll See What Happens'

Say What - 'Really Excited'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

5 Things - Flames @ Kings

Flames Recall Pair From Wranglers

Say What - 'We Fought Really Hard'

Battled 'Til The End

Say What - 'Something To Play For'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

Jonathan Huberdeau Named 2025 King Clancy Nominee

NHL Central Scouting Releases Final 2025 Rankings

5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights 

'Definitely A Whirlwind'

Flames Sign Carter King

Flames Sign Arsenii Sergeev

Sharky Takes Bite Out Of Sharks

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks