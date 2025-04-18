Say What - 'As Good As It Gets'

Zayne Parekh on a memorable NHL debut:

"I think that’s as good as it gets. I’m just thankful for the boys for being so kind, being so open to me. That was awesome."

On his goal and running into Coleman:

"I honestly didn’t even think about the goal. I just started looking at Colesy. I swore, I dunno. I was like ‘sorry Colesy.’ I didn’t know what to do, honestly."

On whether he felt comfortable right off the hop:

"I think it came right away. My first, I felt comfortable right away. I thought I’d have a lot of nerves going into this game. I really didn’t. I didn’t feel anything, just a lot of adrenaline was pumping through me. That helped."