Flames Assign Pair To Wranglers

Morton, Brzustewicz fresh off NHL debuts on Thursday

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have assigned forward Sam Morton and defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz to the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL.

The duo made their NHL debuts on Thursday night in LA, helping the Flames pick up a 5-1 win over the Kings to close out the 2024-25 season. Morton netted his first NHL goal in the victory, logging 12:25 of ice time, blocking one shot, and throwing four hits. In 18:23 of ice time, Brzustewicz was a plus-two and put two shots on net.

The Wranglers are back in action on Friday, Apr. 18 as they host the San Jose Barracuda at 1:00 p.m. MT. They wrap up their regular season on Sunday when they host the Barracuda at 1:00 p.m. MT.

Morton and Brzustewicz will not be available for Friday's game.

