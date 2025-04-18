What A Finale!

LOS ANGELES — A storybook ending to the season.

The Flames scored four times in the third period, including NHL debut tallies from Sam Morton and Zayne Parekh, to finish the 2024-25 campaign on a winning note, dispatching the Kings 5-1 at Crypto.com Arena.

Morton and Parekh, who were joined by forward Aydar Suniev and defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz in making their NHL debuts Thursday, helped extend the Calgary lead during a furious flurry of third-period offence.

Nazem Kadri added a pair of markers to reach 35 on the season, while Mikael Backlund also lit the lamp.

Dan Vladar turned in an excellent performance between the pipes, too, making 30 stops.