Game Day Notebook - 24.10.25

Right Side Of The Law

Calgary's penalty-kill was good - really good, even - on Monday, spurning the Jets on each of their five powerplay opportunities.

But the message from head coach Ryan Huska is a simple one. His team has to stay disciplined in tonight's rematch.

"There's a lot of good things that we took from (Monday's) game," he said Friday morning. "Too many penalties, was something that we have, and will continue to try to address with our players, and not put ourselves in a position where we have to lose some momentum because we have to go and kill a penalty."

In fact, 20 of Winnipeg's 28 shots on goal Monday were taken while the Jets were on the man-advantage.

And while Huska is adamant his club's defensive success is predicated on its ability to check, and check hard, those checking penalties (hooks, trips, slashes et al) are avoidable.

"That's totally 100% within a player's control," Huska explained. "So what you do with your stick is all within your control, what you do with your free hand is all within your control.

"So there's a lot of talk in our room about 'You check with your feet.' You don't even put yourself in those situations."