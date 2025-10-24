Game Day Notebook - 24.10.25

WINNIPEG — The Flames and Jets meet for the second time inside a week this evening at Canada Life Centre, with puck drop set for 6 p.m. MT.
Get caught up on the day's talking points with our Game Day Notebook!
Wolf projected to start ... Huska seeking disciplined effort ... Forwards focused on net-crashing
Dustin Wolf was in the starter's crease at Friday's optional morning skate, which suggests that he'll make his eighth start in nine games to begin the new campaign.
He's been rock-solid this week, stopping 51 of 55 shots in the two home contests versus Winnipeg and Montreal.
And his last time here in Manitoba, he stole the show, turning aside 38 saves in a 3-1 Flames win Jan. 18.
This evening's projected lineup will be available during pre-game warmups, but centre Nazem Kadri was among Friday's noteworthy participants at morning skate - he was absent from practice Thursday due to maintenance.
Calgary's penalty-kill was good - really good, even - on Monday, spurning the Jets on each of their five powerplay opportunities.
But the message from head coach Ryan Huska is a simple one. His team has to stay disciplined in tonight's rematch.
"There's a lot of good things that we took from (Monday's) game," he said Friday morning. "Too many penalties, was something that we have, and will continue to try to address with our players, and not put ourselves in a position where we have to lose some momentum because we have to go and kill a penalty."
In fact, 20 of Winnipeg's 28 shots on goal Monday were taken while the Jets were on the man-advantage.
And while Huska is adamant his club's defensive success is predicated on its ability to check, and check hard, those checking penalties (hooks, trips, slashes et al) are avoidable.
"That's totally 100% within a player's control," Huska explained. "So what you do with your stick is all within your control, what you do with your free hand is all within your control.
"So there's a lot of talk in our room about 'You check with your feet.' You don't even put yourself in those situations."
The Flames hit a new season-high Wednesday against Montreal with 37 shots on goal.
But ahead of tonight's contest, there's extra focus on getting more high-danger opportunities out of their offensive exploits.
Forward Matt Coronato suggested Friday morning that the team is on the right track with respect to generating offence, but that starting tonight, it's about taking an extra step in causing havoc around the Jets crease.
"We're getting pucks to the net, I think the most important thing is getting bodies there and at the same time, making it difficult for the goalie to see, and just kind of creating chaos," he said. "I think that's going to lead to more high-danger chances, and maybe sometimes when you have a lot of bodies around there, you can get a bounce.
"But I think we just got to stick with the same plan, getting pucks and bodies there and maybe keeping it on the simpler side."
For Morgan Frost, that theme rings true, too.
And from his perspective, it's a case of scoring goals in any possible fashion, just to get the group on the right track.
"I think when you're not scoring, you definitely want to simplify it a little bit," Frost explained. "I think that's kind of our mindset right now, is just get pucks and bodies to the net.
"I think once we score a few ugly ones, I think I think some of the nicer goals will start to come."