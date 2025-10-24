5 Things - Flames @ Jets

1. Jet-Setting

The Flames landed in Winnipeg late Thursday afternoon with an eye on starting their weekend on the front foot.

The focus - two points - and avenging a comeback win by the Jets four nights ago at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary showed well in their mini two-game homestand earlier in the week, but came away with just a single point against the Habs on Wednesday.

But ahead of this evening's rematch in Manitoba, the group realizes the only way to bump their current slump is to do so as a team.

"We will get out of this," captain Mikael Backlund said after the team practiced Thursday back home in Calgary. "It's a tough stretch. Every team goes through it every year.

"It's really tough when it's first thing you do in the season. But when we get out of this, we'll be even stronger. We're a really close group, but it'll be even tighter, getting out of a stretch like this."

It's Backlund - and his teammates' - hope to snap that skid tonight. And judging by their performance against Winnipeg Monday, there's reason for optimism.

The Flames held the Jets to just seven shots on goal at even strength during that first encounter, all while killing all five powerplay opportunities they handed to their guests.

The fourth line has factored in on a goal, too, in each of the last two meetings.

And Ryan Lomberg - who set a screen on a Rasmus Andersson marker Monday - realizes his line's role - and their energy - has to stay strong, no matter what the big picture in the standings might display.

"Our line needs to be the identity line every night, and we plan on doing it all season long," he said. "It's certainly no time to be feeling sorry about ourselves; we're the only ones that are going to be able to pour ourselves out of this.

"We have more than enough character and leadership in that room to make sure we have the right mindset moving forward here, and we're looking forward to the challenge."