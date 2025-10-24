5 Things - Flames @ Jets

Flames head to Friendly Manitoba to take on Jets (6:00 p.m. MT/Sportsnet Flames)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Jet-Setting

The Flames landed in Winnipeg late Thursday afternoon with an eye on starting their weekend on the front foot.

The focus - two points - and avenging a comeback win by the Jets four nights ago at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary showed well in their mini two-game homestand earlier in the week, but came away with just a single point against the Habs on Wednesday.

But ahead of this evening's rematch in Manitoba, the group realizes the only way to bump their current slump is to do so as a team.

"We will get out of this," captain Mikael Backlund said after the team practiced Thursday back home in Calgary. "It's a tough stretch. Every team goes through it every year.

"It's really tough when it's first thing you do in the season. But when we get out of this, we'll be even stronger. We're a really close group, but it'll be even tighter, getting out of a stretch like this."

It's Backlund - and his teammates' - hope to snap that skid tonight. And judging by their performance against Winnipeg Monday, there's reason for optimism.

The Flames held the Jets to just seven shots on goal at even strength during that first encounter, all while killing all five powerplay opportunities they handed to their guests.

The fourth line has factored in on a goal, too, in each of the last two meetings.

And Ryan Lomberg - who set a screen on a Rasmus Andersson marker Monday - realizes his line's role - and their energy - has to stay strong, no matter what the big picture in the standings might display.

"Our line needs to be the identity line every night, and we plan on doing it all season long," he said. "It's certainly no time to be feeling sorry about ourselves; we're the only ones that are going to be able to pour ourselves out of this.

"We have more than enough character and leadership in that room to make sure we have the right mindset moving forward here, and we're looking forward to the challenge."

"Our line needs to be the identity line every night"

2. Know Your Enemy

The Jets go right back to work tonight after suffering a 3-0 setback on home ice Thursday at the hands of the Seattle Kraken.

Jaden Schwartz scored in the second period, then added an empty-netter - one of two tallies into the vacant cage for the visitors - while Joey Daccord stopped all 32 shots he faced to help Seattle leave Manitoba with two points.

Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 25 shots in the defeat for Winnipeg, who saw their five-game winning streak draw to a close.

Tonight is the second in a three-game homestand for the Jets, who will also entertain the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

The duo of Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor have combined for 10 goals and 19 points to begin the new season, and it was Scheifele who converted on a pass from Connor at the Scotiabank Saddledome with the decider in that 2-1 win Monday night.

Calgarian Josh Morrissey also set a franchise record for Winnipeg in the first meeting in the season series, collecting his 295th career assist, the most by a Jets blueliner.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
14.8%
27th
Canadiens
17.4%
T-21st
Penalty Kill
Flames
75.0%
19th
Canadiens
73.7%
T-22nd
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
54.15%
5th
Canadiens
48.05%
22nd
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
48.11%
18th
Canadiens
49.17%
17th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

This evening's contest marks the second of three regular season encounters between the Flames and Jets, after Winnipeg scored that 2-1 win Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Rasmus Andersson counted the Calgary goal, while Mark Scheifele's third-period marker stood up as the decider.

Following tonight's game, the two teams will conclude the season set Nov. 15 back in Calgary.

Did You Know?

Justin Kirkland will recognize a couple of familiar faces from the early days of his career during Friday's matchup.

Kirkland and Jets defenceman Haydn Fleury were teammates at the U18 level with the Notre Dame Argos, and he won a WHL championship in Kelowna with blueliner Josh Morrissey.

Game Notes - Flames @ Jets 24.10.25
- 0.36 MB
Download Game Notes - Flames @ Jets 24.10.25

4. Lineup Notes

The Flames held practice Thursday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome before leaving for Winnipeg.

Here's how the team lined up:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Joel Farabee - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

Forward Nazem Kadri and goaltender Dustin Wolf did not skate Thursday.

"The way the schedule works for us right now, a day like today, we're allowed to keep him off the ice to try to keep him ready for his next start," head coach Ryan Huska said of Wolf, adding Kadri's absence was for maintenance.

The team also recalled Dryden Hunt from the Calgary Wranglers Thursday. The veteran forward has six points (2G, 4A) from his first four AHL outings this fall.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Adam Klapka

The big fella has been doing exactly what's been asked of him, and now Klapka enters tonight's game with points in each of his last two games.

He scored the Flames' lone goal Wednesday night off a turnover in the Montreal zone.

But what's impressed linemate Ryan Lomberg even more has been the consistency with which Klapka has played to start the season.

"I think every game so far this year, some way or another, he's affected the game in a positive way for our team," Lomberg said Thursday. "(It) was obviously a big goal for us last night.

"He's a big part of our line."

Klapka ties game 1-1 in third against Habs

Jets - Morgan Barron

Winnipeg's fourth-line centre is off to a flying start.

Barron sits fourth in team scoring with five points, and he's already lit the lamp three times this season.

Thursday against Seattle, Barron went 12-2 in the face-off dot and finished with seven shot attempts and two hits over his 10:47 of ice-time.

