Game Day Notebook - 23.09.25

Wolf gets start in goal ... Coach sees big year for Huberdeau ... Kirkland back in action

250923_Notebook
By Chris Wahl
The Flames face the Kraken in the first of two preseason meetings this evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT, tickets for tonight's contest are available HERE.

For those unable to attend, the game will be streamed live on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App within Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

But first, get caught up on the news of the day with our Game Day Notebook!

Lineup Notes

Dustin Wolf is expected to earn his first start of the preseason this evening after taking morning skate reps in the starters crease. He'll be backed up by Owen Say.

The Flames will also likely give rookie defenceman Zayne Parekh a look on the top powerplay unit tonight; he was the lone blueliner working on a unit this morning with Matt Coronato, Morgan Frost, Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich.

For a look at this evening's projected lines and pairings, click HERE.

Coach tees up Tuesday's tilt

Connect Four

Jonathan Huberdeau is set to embark on his fourth campaign as a Calgary Flame and tonight, he'll make his preseason debut on the top line with Coronato and Frost.

His 28-goal, 62-point campaign in 2024-25 was Huberdeau's best since arriving in town in 2022, but in addition to the points, the 32-year-old's defensive game took a major step forward, too.

Ahead of his first game action this season, head coach Ryan Huska hinted his top winger has another level in him, and possesses the drive to reach it.

"I think when you look at him offensively, the way he played the game last year for me, is the right way, and if he stays with that, it's going to lead to more offence," Huska explained Tuesday morning. "So I do think we'll see some inflated totals there for him as well.

"He’s a really good teammate, wants to win, wants to be a guy that can help in all situations, and because he's playing that way now, I think you're going to see a little bit more from him this year."

"It was a good feeling"

Kirkland Signature

Even though his team came out on the short end Sunday, it had to have felt good for Justin Kirkland to be back out on the ice in an NHL game.

Kirkland missed the last five months of the 2024-25 season due to injury, but he put in the work, rehabbing and working his way back to game shape through strenuous spring and summer workouts.

"That was very important, getting that first game out of the way was a good feeling," Kirkland said after a quick morning skate Tuesday. "(The) knee reacted well, and kind of another boost of confidence that that everything's going to plan with my knees.

"So yeah, build off that game and keep getting better."

Huska mentioned in his media availability that Kirkland did work in the face-off dot, too, winning seven of his first nine draws against the Oilers.

But Kirkland was even more pleased that he was able to withstand some contact - both incidental and otherwise - in Sunday's contest versus Edmonton.

"I think probably the physicality, like, in a chance to actually go and lay a hit, and take a hit, that stuff you're not going to get in the summertime," Kirkland noted. Throughout camp, there's battling, but there's also respect too, you know, we're not taking runs at each other.

"I think that was probably the most exciting part to to test out."

Photo Gallery - Morning Skate 22.09.25

The Flames were on the ice Tuesday morning ahead of tonight's tilt with the visiting Kraken. Photos by Chris Wahl

