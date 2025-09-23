Game Day Notebook - 23.09.25

Kirkland Signature

Even though his team came out on the short end Sunday, it had to have felt good for Justin Kirkland to be back out on the ice in an NHL game.

Kirkland missed the last five months of the 2024-25 season due to injury, but he put in the work, rehabbing and working his way back to game shape through strenuous spring and summer workouts.

"That was very important, getting that first game out of the way was a good feeling," Kirkland said after a quick morning skate Tuesday. "(The) knee reacted well, and kind of another boost of confidence that that everything's going to plan with my knees.

"So yeah, build off that game and keep getting better."

Huska mentioned in his media availability that Kirkland did work in the face-off dot, too, winning seven of his first nine draws against the Oilers.

But Kirkland was even more pleased that he was able to withstand some contact - both incidental and otherwise - in Sunday's contest versus Edmonton.

"I think probably the physicality, like, in a chance to actually go and lay a hit, and take a hit, that stuff you're not going to get in the summertime," Kirkland noted. Throughout camp, there's battling, but there's also respect too, you know, we're not taking runs at each other.

"I think that was probably the most exciting part to to test out."