Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 23.09.25

Tonight's projected lines and pairings vs. Seattle

CF-ProjectedLineup_Preseason2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are back in preseason action tonight, taking on the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames' app. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region. Tickets are available HERE.

If you're coming to the game, make sure to arrive early as Flames alumni Cory Sarich and Rhett Warrener are signing autographs on the concourse (Section 225/226) up until puck drop.

As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's lineup will look like this:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

Matvei Gridin - Rory Kerins - Yegor Sharangovich

William Stromgren - Sam Morton - Sam Honzek

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zayne Parekh

Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal

Yan Kuznetsov - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Owen Say

