Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 23.09.25

The Flames are back in preseason action tonight, taking on the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames' app. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region. Tickets are available HERE.
If you're coming to the game, make sure to arrive early as Flames alumni Cory Sarich and Rhett Warrener are signing autographs on the concourse (Section 225/226) up until puck drop.
As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's lineup will look like this:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
Matvei Gridin - Rory Kerins - Yegor Sharangovich
William Stromgren - Sam Morton - Sam Honzek
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zayne Parekh
Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal
Yan Kuznetsov - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Owen Say