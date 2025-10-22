Game Day Notebook - 22.10.25

Eager At Evens

The Flames held the Jets to just seven even-strength shots on goal Monday night, and this evening's contest offers the opportunity to allow that 5-on-5 prowess to become more of a trend.

The trio of Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Joel Farabee out-chanced Winnipeg 8-1 at 5-on-5 in Monday's 2-1 setback, and for the veteran forward, the recipe for success against Montreal is more of the same.

"I think we were more solid," Huberdeau said of his team's work Monday at evens. "We didn't give them much space, so I think that's what we got to do, the same thing.

"I mean, we got to build on that game, I think that was way better. And obviously, not the outcome we wanted, but just build on the way we played."

"We played simple the entire game and we were getting pucks behind their D," Sam Honzek agreed. "We were on them."

As Blake Coleman alluded to Tuesday, the law of averages dictates that chances will fall, soon.

The Flames have held the edge in expected even-strength goals in each of their three prior home contests, and Huberdeau is anxious to prove versus the Habs that Calgary has what it takes to get back on track, in a hurry.

"We're still at the beginning of the year, so we can get some wins together, get back right in it," he said. "I think just to get that first win, that's what we want right now."