Game Day Notebook - 22.10.25

The Flames play host to the Canadiens in an all-Canadian affair Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. MT, but in the meantime, get up to speed with our Game Day Notebook!
Wolf expected to tend crease ... Seeking success at even strength ... Huberdeau honouring a legend
Dustin Wolf is expected to draw back in between the pipes tonight for the Flames, his seventh start in Calgary's first eight games of the season.
The team held a quick optional skate Wednesday morning, therefore the projected lineup versus Montreal will be more clear during the pre-game warmup.
The Flames held the Jets to just seven even-strength shots on goal Monday night, and this evening's contest offers the opportunity to allow that 5-on-5 prowess to become more of a trend.
The trio of Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Joel Farabee out-chanced Winnipeg 8-1 at 5-on-5 in Monday's 2-1 setback, and for the veteran forward, the recipe for success against Montreal is more of the same.
"I think we were more solid," Huberdeau said of his team's work Monday at evens. "We didn't give them much space, so I think that's what we got to do, the same thing.
"I mean, we got to build on that game, I think that was way better. And obviously, not the outcome we wanted, but just build on the way we played."
"We played simple the entire game and we were getting pucks behind their D," Sam Honzek agreed. "We were on them."
As Blake Coleman alluded to Tuesday, the law of averages dictates that chances will fall, soon.
The Flames have held the edge in expected even-strength goals in each of their three prior home contests, and Huberdeau is anxious to prove versus the Habs that Calgary has what it takes to get back on track, in a hurry.
"We're still at the beginning of the year, so we can get some wins together, get back right in it," he said. "I think just to get that first win, that's what we want right now."
Every time the Montreal Canadiens show up on the calendar, Jonathan Huberdeau gets excited.
And especially as a player in the Western Conference, as those meetings against the club he grew up watching in Saint-Jerome, Que., only happen a couple of times a year.
"I'm sure a lot of people are going to be watching back home," he said Wednesday morning. "I've got a little bit of friends over here, too, tonight, but yeah, it's always cool, and I always like to beat them."
And even as a kid growing up in the 1990s, the legend of Guy Lafleur loomed large.
The Hall of Famer wore No. 10 for both the Canadiens and Nordiques over the course of his illustrious career, and it's because of Le Démon Blond that Huberdeau settled on that number when he arrived in Calgary from Florida in 2022.
"This guy was just a (legend) in Quebec and, you know, the guy we looked up to," he reminisced of the late Lafleur, who passed away in 2022.
"Obviously, sad what happened, but it's I just wanted to honour him by taking number 10."