5 Things - Flames vs. Canadiens

1. Time To Climb

Seven games into the season, there's a sense of urgency in the Flames dressing room.

But present as well, a sense of determination to get back on track, beginning tonight as the Canadiens visit the Scotiabank Saddledome in a nationally-televised affair. GET TICKETS

The 'Dome is sure to be loud, but Blake Coleman and his Flames teammates are hoping to give the local fans even more reasons to smile.

The veteran forward realizes his side's slow start has made the need for immediate results all the more pressing.

"Every game's going to be a must win for the next little bit here, and that's just the hole that we put ourselves in," Coleman said Tuesday morning, adding the group has faced similar scenarios in the past. "That's kind of how we felt down the stretch last year. Every game was a must win, and we rose to that challenge.

"We've put ourselves in this position, it usually just takes an ugly one to get over the hump and guys start feeling a little better about their game or their scoring or whatever it may be, where they need to start contributing

"Things can turn quick in this league and you know, you rattle off four, five in a row the other way and the narrative and the conversation shifts."

Monday against Winnipeg, the Flames limited the Jets to just seven shots on goal at 5-on-5.

Certainly an encouraging sign - against the reigning Presidents Trophy winners, no less - but for Coleman, the message is simple.

Stay out of the penalty box, and stick to the system.

"You look at last night's game, I think most people would agree that we deserved to win it, but we took five penalties and you take five penalties against a good team, you inevitably let them back in the game," he said. "They score a goal there in the third, the momentum shifts a little bit, and it was preventable.

"So you take that part of the game out, play the same way we did, our 5-on-5 game, you know, I think that style of play would beat anything."

Coleman has found the back of the net twice over the first seven games of the season, holding a share of the team lead for a club that's been snake-bitten offensively.

As of Tuesday evening, Calgary ranked eighth in the NHL in scoring chance percentage across all situations per Natural Stat Trick, and because of that, the Texan forward is staying optimistic that things will turn in the Flames' favour soon.

"I’ve been around long enough to know that it's just a lot of averages. eventually they'll start to fall," he said. "I’m looking inward right now and for me, it's just how can I help this team get wins and what can I do better?

"I think I got another gear to hit for us and I'd say everyone in the room feels the same."