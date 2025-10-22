5 Things - Flames vs. Canadiens

Flames tangle with Habs at Scotiabank Saddledome (6:30 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Time To Climb

Seven games into the season, there's a sense of urgency in the Flames dressing room.

But present as well, a sense of determination to get back on track, beginning tonight as the Canadiens visit the Scotiabank Saddledome in a nationally-televised affair. GET TICKETS

The 'Dome is sure to be loud, but Blake Coleman and his Flames teammates are hoping to give the local fans even more reasons to smile.

The veteran forward realizes his side's slow start has made the need for immediate results all the more pressing.

"Every game's going to be a must win for the next little bit here, and that's just the hole that we put ourselves in," Coleman said Tuesday morning, adding the group has faced similar scenarios in the past. "That's kind of how we felt down the stretch last year. Every game was a must win, and we rose to that challenge.

"We've put ourselves in this position, it usually just takes an ugly one to get over the hump and guys start feeling a little better about their game or their scoring or whatever it may be, where they need to start contributing

"Things can turn quick in this league and you know, you rattle off four, five in a row the other way and the narrative and the conversation shifts."

Monday against Winnipeg, the Flames limited the Jets to just seven shots on goal at 5-on-5.

Certainly an encouraging sign - against the reigning Presidents Trophy winners, no less - but for Coleman, the message is simple.

Stay out of the penalty box, and stick to the system.

"You look at last night's game, I think most people would agree that we deserved to win it, but we took five penalties and you take five penalties against a good team, you inevitably let them back in the game," he said. "They score a goal there in the third, the momentum shifts a little bit, and it was preventable.

"So you take that part of the game out, play the same way we did, our 5-on-5 game, you know, I think that style of play would beat anything."

Coleman has found the back of the net twice over the first seven games of the season, holding a share of the team lead for a club that's been snake-bitten offensively.

As of Tuesday evening, Calgary ranked eighth in the NHL in scoring chance percentage across all situations per Natural Stat Trick, and because of that, the Texan forward is staying optimistic that things will turn in the Flames' favour soon.

"I’ve been around long enough to know that it's just a lot of averages. eventually they'll start to fall," he said. "I’m looking inward right now and for me, it's just how can I help this team get wins and what can I do better?

"I think I got another gear to hit for us and I'd say everyone in the room feels the same."

"Things can turn quick in this league"

2. Know Your Enemy

It's been a solid start in Montreal, with the Canadiens traveling west on the strength of a 5-2-0 start to the season. This evening's contest marks the first in a four-game swing for Montreal, one that will also see them make stops in Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle.

Monday, the Canadiens doubled up the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on home ice, scoring a trio of goals in the third period to break the game open. Oliver Kapanen, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson and Jake Evans scored the Montreal goals, while Jakub Dobes made 30 saves to record the victory in goal.

Captain Nick Suzuki leads the club with 10 points (1G, 9A) to begin the 2025-26 campaign, and enters tonight's game on a six-game point streak, while Cole Caufield's five goals are tops on the squad.

And the split in goal has been fairly even to start the new year.

Dobes is 3-0-0 after his win over Buffalo Monday, while Sam Montembeault has a 2-2-0 record entering play this evening.

The team recalled forward Joshua Roy and defenceman Marc Del Gaizo from the AHL's Laval Rocket Tuesday, while Albertan forward Kirby Dach - who missed the last two games with a lower-body ailment - was a full participant at practice before the team jetted west.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
14.8%
27th
Canadiens
17.4%
T-21st
Penalty Kill
Flames
75.0%
19th
Canadiens
73.7%
T-22nd
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
54.15%
5th
Canadiens
48.05%
22nd
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
48.11%
18th
Canadiens
49.17%
17th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

The two sides will meet twice this season, with the return engagement set for Jan. 7 in La Belle Province.

Calgary swept the season set in 2024-25, scoring a 3-2 overtime win in Montreal last November on the strength of two Matt Coronato goals.

Dustin Wolf pitched a 26-save shutout in the most recent fixture on Mar. 8, while Joel Farabee counted all the offence the Flames would need in a 1-0 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Did You Know?

Tonight's game marks the first this season for the Flames against Eastern Conference opposition.

But, they'll be seeing a lot of teams from the opposite side of the continent over the coming days.

Including this evening's contest, six of Calgary's next eight games are against Eastern opponents. The Flames will host the Rangers Sunday night, and their four-game road swing next week includes stops in Toronto, Ottawa and Philadelphia.

The stretch will conclude Nov. 5 when the Columbus Blue Jackets pay their lone visit of the season to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Game Notes - Flames vs. Canadiens 21.10.25
- 0.37 MB
Download Game Notes - Flames vs. Canadiens 21.10.25

4. Teammate Ties

A pair of American forwards for the Flames will notice some familiar faces from south of the border when the puck drops Wednesday night.

Joel Farabee and Cole Caufield were teammates at the U.S. National Team Development Program, and they also competed together at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship. Farabee logged four goals and eight points in seven tournament appearances, while Caufield was close behind with six points (4G, 2A); the duo helped the U.S. claim a silver medal at the event.

Matt Coronato and Lane Hutson, meanwhile, were American teammates at the 2023 World Championships. Coronato, then 20, put up eight points (3G, 5A), while then then 19-year-old Hutson finished second among U.S. blueliners with six points (2G, 4A), though the Americans suffered heartbreak in the bronze medal game, falling to host Latvia in overtime.

A pair of Flames blueliners have NHL debut memories with (and against) Montreal, too.

Joel Hanley played the first 17 games of his NHL career with the Habs, while MacKenzie Weegar made his NHL debut as a member of the Florida Panthers against Montreal.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Rasmus Andersson

The veteran D-man is heating up.

Andersson comes into tonight's contest with goals in two of the last three games and Monday against Winnipeg, he led the Flames with six shots on goal over his 25:18 of playing time.

He's on the brink of a milestone, too.

Andersson's next goal will be the 50th of his NHL career, and would put him into a tie with Phil Housley for the seventh-most goals by a blueliner in Flames franchise history.

Andersson's point blast opens scoring in the second period

Canadiens - Lane Hutson

Hutson edged Dustin Wolf for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's Rookie of the Year last spring and Monday against Buffalo, he lit the lamp for the first time in his sophomore campaign.

His goal stood up as the winner, too, in the Habs' 4-2 triumph over the Sabres.

Each of Hutson's five points this season have come at even strength, which is one off the league lead for defencemen to this point in the new season.

