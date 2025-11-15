Game Day Notebook - 15.11.25

The Flames and Jets close out their season series under the Saddle tonight on Hockey Night in Canada. GET TICKETS
Wolf gets the nod ... Andersson's game trending upwards ... Weegar, Kuznetsov building chemistry
Dustin Wolf will add to his league-leading games and minutes played total this evening, as he's expected to get the start between the pipes for the Flames.
And he's coming into tonight's game with a bit of momentum, too, having blanked the San Jose Sharks Thursday night with a 17-save effort.
Tonight's game marks Wolf's 17th start of the season, and his 892 minutes played entering play Saturday lead Nashville's Juuse Saros by a single digit.
A heavy workload? Yes. But at least one of Wolf's teammates is unconcerned.
"He’s young. That's no problem for him," defenceman Rasmus Andersson quipped. "I mean, he's quick, he's young, he wants those games, and he's earned them, and, you know, I think all year he's been good,
"Obviously, he's been better lately, and he's a hell of a goalie."
Since Oct. 19, Wolf has put up a .917 save percentage. An impressive feat, considering the 124 high-danger saves he's faced this season rank second in the League.
But Head Coach Ryan Huska marveled Saturday at his young netminder's consistent mindset.
"When I watch him play, there's not a lot different in the way he shows up at the rink in the morning, to the way he comes back in the afternoon, to the way he looks in warm up, the way he starts the game. and really when you look at his games, most nights he's on," the bench boss explained. "I think he's got a really good head on his shoulders and understands how to prepare.
"To me, I always have confidence in him that he's going to be ready to go, and he's going to be a difference-maker for us."
Speaking of Andersson, the veteran blueliner shared insight Saturday morning about his own game, and how he's feeling heading into this all-Canadian clash with Winnipeg.
His 24:10 of average ice-time ranks second on the team (five seconds per contest behind MacKenzie Weegar), and the Swedish rearguard potted his third goal of the campaign Tuesday night against the Blues, bringing his points total to six on the year.
"I feel like I'm shooting and contributing a lot more defensively than I've done in the past. When you go up against the top lines night and night out, you know, you got to be an all-around player," he explained, hinting that a meeting this morning with Head Coach Ryan Huska re-affirmed some of his beliefs. "I'm playing more PK this year than I've ever been, too, which I really enjoy.
"And so I feel like my game is in a really good spot. Sure, I would, you know, like to contribute a little bit more offensively, but, you know, I'm a big believer and if you take care of the other parts of the game, the offensive game will come."
"I’ve liked this game this year. Most nights, Ras has been consistent for us," Huska agreed. "He's been competitive, I think he's moving the puck well, I think he's shooting it way more of which was something that we've asked him, I feel like, for 10 years. He's been consistent with how he’s showed up for us this year.
"So he's done a lot of good things, and he's got to be a guy that's going to continue to do that because he needs to drive our back end."
MacKenzie Weegar and Yan Kuznetsov are starting to form a partnership, one that's seen the young Russian blueliner take hold of a top-four role for the past four games.
Kuznetsov's game is simple, understated, but also effective, which Head Coach Ryan Huska touched on Friday, adding that simplicity can help Weegar's skill-set flourish.
"We need Kuzy to be a simple, harder defenceman to play against, to allow MacKenzie a little bit of freedom to be a little bit more creative offensively, and for three of the four games that Kuzy’s played (alongside Weegar), I think he's done a really good job with that," Huska explained Friday. "So the challenge for him is make sure it's a consistent thing."
Weegar returned to the ice Saturday morning after taking a maintenance day Friday. During his post-skate media session, the Ottawa native beamed at the work Kuznetsov has put in alongside him thus far.
"He's been great for me the last few games," Weegar said, "Simple guy, big body. You know, I think he realizes right now, he's getting a great opportunity. I think he's been waiting for an opportunity like this. So it's great to know a guy's going to be bringing his best every single night.
"And I just want to do the same for him, you know, I want to be a great pair with him. For myself building off lost game, just move my feet skating, I know he's going to be back there defending hard, moving the puck up quick."
With each passing practice, each passing game, the duo are building their on-ice relationship, but Weegar is hoping to get to know his new defence partner a bit better off the ice, as well.
"He's an easy guy to talk to," Weegar added. "I haven't really talked to him much outside the rink lately, but building that chemistry, relationships outside the rink (are) important to me. So, building that friendship, I think, will help this chemistry.
"He's been great so far, I've got nothing but great things to say about Kuzy right now."