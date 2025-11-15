Game Day Notebook - 15.11.25

The Wolf's Den

Dustin Wolf will add to his league-leading games and minutes played total this evening, as he's expected to get the start between the pipes for the Flames.

And he's coming into tonight's game with a bit of momentum, too, having blanked the San Jose Sharks Thursday night with a 17-save effort.

Tonight's game marks Wolf's 17th start of the season, and his 892 minutes played entering play Saturday lead Nashville's Juuse Saros by a single digit.

A heavy workload? Yes. But at least one of Wolf's teammates is unconcerned.

"He’s young. That's no problem for him," defenceman Rasmus Andersson quipped. "I mean, he's quick, he's young, he wants those games, and he's earned them, and, you know, I think all year he's been good,

"Obviously, he's been better lately, and he's a hell of a goalie."

Since Oct. 19, Wolf has put up a .917 save percentage. An impressive feat, considering the 124 high-danger saves he's faced this season rank second in the League.

But Head Coach Ryan Huska marveled Saturday at his young netminder's consistent mindset.

"When I watch him play, there's not a lot different in the way he shows up at the rink in the morning, to the way he comes back in the afternoon, to the way he looks in warm up, the way he starts the game. and really when you look at his games, most nights he's on," the bench boss explained. "I think he's got a really good head on his shoulders and understands how to prepare.

"To me, I always have confidence in him that he's going to be ready to go, and he's going to be a difference-maker for us."