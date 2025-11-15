5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

1. 'Dome Cookin'

That was fun, wasn't it?

From stem to stern, the Flames poured it on against the Sharks two nights ago and were it not for the heroics of netminder Yaroslav Askarov, the 2-0 scoreline could have been a bit more lopsided.

And all of a sudden, Calgary comes into tonight's all-Canadian clash with the Jets (TICKETS) with wins in three of their last four home games, outscoring their opponents 12-2 over those three victories, too.

The veteran-laden Jets will provide a different sort of challenge than did the youthful Sharks, but forward Matt Coronato and his mates are bent more on generating momentum, regardless of who occupies the visiting dressing room.

"I think that was definitely one of our best games of the year," said Coronato, who celebrated his birthday Friday with a practice session and a bit of media. "I think we played a full 60 minutes.

"I thought we did a good job limiting their offence and we had a lot of zone time, so definitely build off it."

Blake Coleman had the decider Thursday, his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Scoring goals is nothing new for the Texas Tiger - remember, he had a 30-goal campaign in 2023-24 - but to date, he's accounted for nearly 18% of the Flames offence.

Head Coach Ryan Huska pins Coleman's early-season success to his hockey sense.

"He knows where to go, and he's very competitive, so he has zero fear in his game," Huska explained during his Friday media session. "And if that means he's going to crash into somebody to try to score, he's going to do that, where other people in certain situations, may be hesitant to go to the areas that he's got no problem going to.

"So I think he thinks the game really well. He understands where the puck is going to go, and again when you throw that no-fear factor in for him, it allows him to be in positions to score goals."

MacKenzie Weegar was absent from Friday's practice, but Huska attributed that to maintenance, adding he expects his veteran defenceman to assume his normal spot in the lineup against the Jets.

It's 90's Night at the 'Dome, too! So dust off your best Pog slammer, turn on your favourite Stone Temple Pilots CD, and (hopefully) get ready for a vintage Simpsons reference, or three, come game time.