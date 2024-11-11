Game Day Notebook - 11.11.24

Coro-Nation, Rise Up

Matt Coronato had a road trip to remember.

Three goals - including two clutch snipes in Montreal - four points, and a real sense of belonging on a line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman.

And for his efforts, Coronato goes into Monday evening's contest with a share of the team lead in goals, with five.

Head coach Ryan Huska was asked in his morning availability about how much the past three games meant to the young forward, both in terms of building confidence and finding his stride as a player that can be relied upon in big moments.

"Last year when he came up at the end of the year, his details were really good," Huska said. "He worked on those in the American League; he knows he's a shooter, and he can score, but he wants to earn trust to be able to play in certain situations. Now he's put himself to that point, where he's playing with two guys that we use against top players.

"He's done a really good job, and now I think he's feeling it a little bit. Like he has a better understanding of what we expect out of him, and now he's comfortable in his ability to contribute."

Four days on from returning to the city where he attended college, Coronato will face an old college teammate tonight.

He and Kings forward Alex Laferriere spent two seasons together at Harvard - Coronato led the team in scoring in 2021-22, Laferriere was second in 2022-23 - and tonight marks their third meeting against one another on NHL ice.

Like Coronato, Laferriere is off to a hot start this season, too, leading the Kings with nine goals in 16 games.