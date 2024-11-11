Game Day Notebook - 11.11.24

Start On Time, Start On Prime
To a man, the Flames acknowledged Monday their starts need to be better. Calgary got one first-period goal on the road trip - a point shot from Tyson Barrie in Boston - and the chatter in the dressing room this morning was focused on starting games the way the team has been finishing them of late.
Jonathan Huberdeau - who enters Monday's game one helper shy of 500 career assists - figures the team just needs to make a few subtle tweaks, mainly by skating hard off the drop of the puck.
"It's not a lot of changes, it's just to come out and be more ready," he said. "I think we just start a little slow, as a team we kinda see how the game is going to be played. I think just play our game, play hard, play fast,
"I think that's what we need to do right off the get-go; get our legs going right, early, I think it's going to be easier for us to get a better start."
Tonight's game is also the first of five Calgary contests slated for Amazon Prime.
Members have access already to every contest on Prime Monday Night Hockey, but non-members can easily access the game by signing up for a 30-day free trial.
