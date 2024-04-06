Game Day Notebook - 06.04.24

The Flames had almost everyone accounted for at Saturday’s morning skate, with the fourth and final Battle of Alberta of the season set for primetime on Hockey Night in Canada. Get tickets

Captain Mikael Backlund was absent, and according to Head Coach Ryan Huska will be a game-time decision.

Huska was confident he’d have Backlund’s services at his disposal but notes there are contingency plans in place for the centre position, should Backlund not dress.

“We have a few different options,” Huska told reporters Saturday morning. “My gut says he will (play), but there’s different people that we can use, for sure. There’s Marty (Pospisil), there’s Connor (Zary), we have different options.”

Andrew Mangiapane will miss a fifth straight game, though, as he continues to recover from an undisclosed ailment.

Calgary can even the season series against Edmonton with a win Saturday.

The Oilers come into the contest five points back of the Canucks for first place in the Pacific Division, but Huska refused to concede his team’s role this evening is simply that of spoiler.

“We’re talking about our team, how we have to play,” he said. “We have a Battle of Alberta tonight, and it’s one of the more exciting games that our guys get an opportunity to play in. “

We’re excited to go for this one.”