5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

1. Finishing Strong

The emptiness the players feel – their fate, sealed – would take the breath out of most anyone.

MacKenzie Weegar, though, is the pragmatic type.

“We're going to build a great culture here the last (seven) games and we'll bring that into next year with a great environment – a strong culture and a great identity,” the blueliner said following a 5-2 loss on Thursday in Winnipeg, officially eliminating them from playoff contention.

Admittedly, “it sucks,” Weegar added.

“Everybody wants to chase the Cup, that's what it's about. Some teams are ramping it up right now to go on a big playoff run and some teams are looking out, which is disappointing.”

Still, in the National Hockey League, there are always things to play for.

For Weegar – who’s been one of the bright spots of a tough season, evolving not only on the ice, but in the locker-room has one of the team’s prominent voices – it’s now about setting the standard for next year and beyond.

“That's what it's all about,” he said. “It's only us in here. It's been a tough season with ups and downs, and outside noise and whatever. For us, it's about playing as a team and together. We've got a great room in here – a great leader, it starts with Backs – and we'll definitely play for each other this last stretch.”

With Thursday’s performance, which was a proper bounce-back effort after a disappointing one 48 hours earlier, the 30-year-old can already see the future ripening in real time.

The team’s top goaltending prospect, Dustin Wolf, has arrived as advertised and put forth another impressive outing in the Manitoba capital Thursday, finishing with a career-high 41 stops to give his team a puncher’s chance against an elite club poised for a run at Lord Stanley.

“He's a special goaltender,” Weegar said. "He battles hard. He's a competitor, a confident kid. They brought it to him tonight and he stood tall for us. It's too bad we couldn't get that victory for him tonight, because he played a really strong game.”

The Flames have seven games left in the season, including three at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

They’re 1-2-0 against the Oilers this year and are coming off a 6-3 triumph in their last meeting, Feb. 24, at Rogers Place.