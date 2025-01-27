Future Watch Update - 27.01.25

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
12 goals, 48 assists, 60 points in 45 games
Mews has registered 10 points (1G, 9A) since being traded to Sudbury from Ottawa, and had assists in both Wolves setbacks this past weekend.
Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
25 goals, 34 assists, 59 points in 44 games
Misa is a goal away from matching his total from last season, after collecting his 25th tally of the season Saturday at Flint.
Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
21 goals, 38 assists, 59 points in 39 games
Another weekend, another hat-trick for Zayne Parekh, who has been on absolute fire since the holiday break.
He followed up a multi-goal performance Friday at Kingston with three goals and a helper Sunday at Ottawa, this after scoring a trio of goals Jan. 18 versus Guelph.
Since Christmas, Parekh has totalled 23 points (10G, 11A) over an 11-game span.