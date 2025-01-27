Future Watch Update - 27.01.25

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

8 goals, 19 assists, 27 points in 46 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips collected five of six points from their three weekend games, holding the opposition to a goal apiece in wins over Seattle Saturday and Tri-City Sunday.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades

12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points in 43 games

Laing set a new personal best with his 12th goal of the season Friday night in Prince Albert.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

7 goals, 27 assists, 34 points in 37 games

Lipinski had an assist Saturday, as the Giants posted a 6-4 road win in Kelowna.

Vancouver starts the week three points back of Prince George for second place in the B.C. Division.