Future Watch Update - 27.01.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

250127_FW
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 37 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen went 3-3 this past week, including a 6-1 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday versus the Red Deer Rebels.

The Swedish defender was named third star in Friday's 3-2 win at Lethbridge.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
8 goals, 19 assists, 27 points in 46 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips collected five of six points from their three weekend games, holding the opposition to a goal apiece in wins over Seattle Saturday and Tri-City Sunday.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points in 43 games

Laing set a new personal best with his 12th goal of the season Friday night in Prince Albert.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
7 goals, 27 assists, 34 points in 37 games

Lipinski had an assist Saturday, as the Giants posted a 6-4 road win in Kelowna.

Vancouver starts the week three points back of Prince George for second place in the B.C. Division.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
27 goals, 35 assists, 62 points in 44 games

Battaglia is riding a six-game point streak after another busy weekend.

He recorded an assist in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Ottawa, then chipped in with two goals, a helper, while earning second star honours in a wild 7-6 shootout victory over fellow Flames prospect Zayne Parekh and the Saginaw Spirit.

He closed out the weekend with an assist Saturday in a 5-4 setback to the 67's.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
12 goals, 48 assists, 60 points in 45 games

Mews has registered 10 points (1G, 9A) since being traded to Sudbury from Ottawa, and had assists in both Wolves setbacks this past weekend.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
25 goals, 34 assists, 59 points in 44 games

Misa is a goal away from matching his total from last season, after collecting his 25th tally of the season Saturday at Flint.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
21 goals, 38 assists, 59 points in 39 games

Another weekend, another hat-trick for Zayne Parekh, who has been on absolute fire since the holiday break.

He followed up a multi-goal performance Friday at Kingston with three goals and a helper Sunday at Ottawa, this after scoring a trio of goals Jan. 18 versus Guelph.

Since Christmas, Parekh has totalled 23 points (10G, 11A) over an 11-game span.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
25 goals, 30 assists, 55 points in 42 games

Gridin returned to the Cataractes lineup after a one-game absence Saturday and made up for lost time, scoring once, adding an assist and earning second star honours in a 4-3 OT loss to Sherbrooke.

He finished off the week with two helpers Sunday, as Shawinigan knocked off Quebec 6-4.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
10 goals, 30 assists, 40 points in 42 games

Morin and the Wildcats split their weekend, beating Acadie-Bathurs by a 7-1 scoreline Friday before dropping a 5-3 decision to Rimouski Saturday.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 26 games

Hoskin had his biggest weekend in the NCAA thus far, recording six points in a two-game sweep of R.I.T.

He scored once, and added two assists Friday in a 7-1 win, then had three helpers Saturday in the Purple Eagles' 6-3 triumph.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 20 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
8-5-3 record, 2.45 GAA, .915 save percentage, 3 SO

Sergeev got the call in both halves of this past weekend's double-header against Ohio State, posting a win and a tie in the process.

He made 27 stops Friday in a wild contest that saw the Nittany Lions prevail 7-6 in a shootout. Saturday, Sergeev earned his eighth win of the season with a 24-save effort, as Penn State prevailed 3-2 in overtime.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
14 goals, 13 assists, 27 points in 23 games

Suniev was named a long list nominee for the Hobey Baker Award this past week, but he missed both ends of UMass' double-header against Alaska with a lower-body injury.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
1 goal, 7 assists, 8 points in 21 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
4-7-0, 3.05 GAA, .911 save percentage (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
7-6-0, 2.32 GAA, .934 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

